2017 MLB Draft: More Auburn Tigers Chosen On Wednesday

Two former Tigers and five signees were drafted on Day 3 of the 2017 MLB Draft. It's good news for the two former Tigers and if you're an Auburn baseball fan the day's events were even better news for the future of the program. All of the prospects were drafted in late enough positions that they are all likely to come to Auburn rather than foregoing their college careers.

The Former Tigers

The Signees

The Future

One notable Tiger note drafted is Josh Anthony, who was chosen in the 16th round last year by the Braves and almost went to the Major League. His batting did not live up to expectations in 2017, but his field work far exceeded them. He'll have another year at Auburn to try to continue the improvement he showed in the second half of the season.

The only signee likely to forego coming to Auburn is LHP Evan Steele, a JUCO signee who was the first Tiger off the board. That means that the majority of one of the top-ranked classes in the nation for last year will all be coming to Auburn. Only one of them is a JUCO and could be one-and-done next year. The rule, if you don't go to MLB immediately, is your high school class has to be three years since graduating or you're 21 years old.

With last year's results and this signing class, I think it's safe to say that the future is extremely bright for Auburn Baseball.

War Eagle!