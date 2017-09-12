Auburn in the NFL - Week 1

With the first full of week of NFL football under our belts, it’s time to reflect on what former Tigers have done in the league. From Cam Newton to Josh Harris, there are quite a few ex-Auburners playing on Sundays (or Mondays and Thursdays), and here’s how they fared over the weekend.

First, a composite list of the Auburn alumni for you to check out.

And now, for the top performers...

KANSAS CITY 42, NEW ENGLAND 27

Our own Dee Ford recorded 4 tackles for KC, including a forced fumble.

BALTIMORE 20, CINCINNATI 0

Pat Sims recorded 3 tackles for the Bengals.

ATLANTA 23, CHICAGO 17

Our main man Josh Harris did a great job setting things up for Matt Bryant to go 3-3 on field goals and 2-2 on extra points in a tight win.

PITTSBURGH 21, CLEVELAND 18

Ricardo Louis grabbed two receptions for 32 yards in the close loss to the Steelers.

DETROIT 35, ARIZONA 23

In the loss, former Auburn linebackers Josh Bynes and Karlos Dansby recorded 4 and 5 tackles, respectively.

LOS ANGELES 46, INDIANAPOLIS 9

Blake Countess got 2 tackles on defense for LA in the blowout win.

CAROLINA 23, SAN FRANCISCO 3