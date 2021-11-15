BOOM! Roasted!! Week 11: Is the bar still open?

Football is like life…and life is pain. Thankfully there are others here in the thunder dome of pain with us that we can also laugh at to keep ourselves from crying and drinking all the good bourbon. So let’s get to it. It’s Roasted.

HEY! LOOK! OVER THERE!!! IT’S TEXAS!!

So…let me take you to last week. Texas was just coming off of Monkey Gate and had just gotten flattened by Iowa State, as is tradition. That’s when Reddit piled on.

I have some bad news, Texas fans… pic.twitter.com/DeZW38GtaC — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 7, 2021

That prompted me to send my favorite photo to my buddy.

I sent it to hopefully speak it into existence and make the universe make it happen.

And then Saturday came.

Texas is now losing 28-14 to Kansas.pic.twitter.com/aUhSj76AJ6 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 14, 2021

Yeah, that would quickly change…

KANSAS WITH THE PICK-SIX‼️



The Jayhawks have scored 21 unanswered points and lead Texas 35-14 pic.twitter.com/EmKG9bJHqj — ESPN (@espn) November 14, 2021

It would end up being 35-14 at the half, yes, Kansas 35-14 over Texas in Austin. To their credit, Texas would storm back with 35 points of their own, including a TD at the end of regulation thanks to some…interesting…decisions from Kansas, but we went to Overtime. Texas scored pretty quickly to go up 7, but the feisty Jayhawks quickly answered and decided, screw it, LET’S GO FOR 2 AND END THIS!

KANSAS (+2350 ML) UPSETS TEXAS pic.twitter.com/zZvQ9g78xR — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) November 14, 2021

YEEEEESSSSS! HAHAHHAHA YESSSSSS! But I really didn’t get a good look at it. Let’s go behind the play and see from the endzone from a couple of 4 and 5 star recruits…

5* LB and 4* OL on an official visit to Texas recorded their reaction to Kansas winning last night and BUDDY, those laughs ain’t good ones pic.twitter.com/THreY4x3ia — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 14, 2021

Oh my…those definitely aren’t good laughs…

Let’s see how the locals are taking it

Austin, Texas



Right now pic.twitter.com/01Prnteg9l — Evil MoPac (@EvilMopacATX) November 14, 2021

LOL, ok no really…

Kansas beat Texas



Again pic.twitter.com/B2SETYt3bx — Tim England (@tengland_150) November 14, 2021

FEED ME MORE!!!

KANSAS HADN’T WON A ROAD BIG 12 GAME SINCE 2008 AND THEY BROKE THAT STREAK AGAINST TEXAS



IN AUSTIN — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 14, 2021

Vanderbilt waiting for Texas to get to the SEC pic.twitter.com/ypeOzToFDE — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) November 14, 2021

Kansas entered Saturday 0-100 as an underdog of at least 24 points since the 1978 FBS/FCS split, by far the worst W-L in FBS over that span.



Texas entered Saturday 79-0 as a favorite of at least 24 points since 1978. pic.twitter.com/tmBG6UT2jn — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 14, 2021

Damn….

And to make things worse for Texas, Bijan Robinson is likely out for the year with an injury, which we can definitely empathize with.

Normally here on the Roasted, we don’t show much joy, because well…we are all about the agony and laughter…but imagine being this guy. This guy is a Kansas Football fan. He is in town to watch his 1-8 Jayhawks…who again, haven’t won a road Big 12 game since 2008…take the L from Texas again. Just imagine his evening.

I’m witnessing a Kansas football fan experience joy for the first time. This was at 14-0. pic.twitter.com/6Ud6XmnbnN — Jason Dick (@jasondickaf) November 14, 2021

IT’S A MAJOR AWARD!!

So it was a rough week for Florida. After getting pasted by South Carolina *gulp*, the Gators fired their DC and O-line coach and looked to get right against the Samford Bulldogs and Dan Mullen looked to rally the troops infront of a rowdy crowd of Gator fans in the Swamp.

Well…in front of some fans then.

But Dan lit a fire under his defense with a passionate speech before their first drive.

At first I figured this Dan Mullen pep talk happened after Samford put up 35 in a quarter of a half of Florida’s defense…pic.twitter.com/NOPYpVkrIn — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) November 13, 2021

How’d that go you ask?

Samford QB Liam Welch links up with Michael Vice for a 58-yd touchdown.



Bulldogs tied with Florida 14-14 in the Swamp. pic.twitter.com/94w1gUqjsd — Patrick Greenfield (@PCGreenfield) November 13, 2021

Beyond awful for Florida, from alignment to effort. Samford 28, UF 21. pic.twitter.com/ni1nFKcGnu — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 13, 2021

Samford (4-5 in the FCS) is up 42-28 on Florida. pic.twitter.com/3lS25HQrn8 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 13, 2021

Here are some more highlights…

In the end, Florida would pull away…kinda…with a 70-52 win over FCS Samford. Don’t hate me, I already hate myself for this next tweet post, but it was the best one I could find as to how Dan felt postgame.

Dan Mullen postgame TV interview after beating Samford 70-52: "We’re going to celebrate this win." And: "It’s a great win for us. Hopefully it builds some confidence for guys moving forward." — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 13, 2021

EW! UGH! Now I have to go shower.

So those were Dan’s words but how did he really feel?

https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1459634120968048640?s=20

That’s right…getting after it. Florida get’s to go to Missouri and then comes home host FSU and….HOOOO BUDDY! Will that be a fun one.

That’s all the energy I have for today…Please post things that will make us laugh below because life is pain and we need to help each other out.

Until *gulp* next week…