Auburn @ South Carolina: Time, TV Channel, Weather

Game 11: Last road trip of the year!

By JackCondon

Week 11: Auburn @ South Carolina

Game time: 6:00 pm CST/7:00 pm EST - Saturday, November 20th, 2021

Location: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

TV channel: ESPN (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup)

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream

Weather:

Betting Line: Auburn is currently a 7.5-point favorite over the Gamecocks after the line opened with the Tigers being a double digit favorite. The over/under sits at 44.5 points at the moment.

