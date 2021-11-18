The Unofficial Official College & Mag Survivor Pool - v5.12

Well, here we are. With two weeks to go, the end of the season is nigh. Bowl projections are coming into focus, recruiting classes are solidifying, and coach firing season is already underway.

Here in the Survivor Pool, we’re down to two. All others have faltered, with Texas A&M again claiming a victim, just like it did to so many of you in Week 5. RIP, War Wombat Eagle.

IN MEMORIAM

War Wombat Eagle - Texas A&M

REMAINING SURVIVORS (2)

schlanky

Ryan Sterritt

THE GAMES

All game times CT

Note - All remaining pickers have already chosen Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas A&M, so they will no longer be listed as an option.

#21 Arkansas at #2 Alabama - 2:30 PM

Auburn at South Carolina - 6:00 PM

Vandy at #12 Ole Miss - 6:30 PM

I’ll keep a running document of who’s picked who and who’s still alive. This will be the document of record, so let me know if you have any issues with it.

RULES

The rules are simple. Each week, you are to pick one SEC team to win their game. If you pick correctly, you advance. If you do not, well, see you next year I guess. Once you pick a team, though, you may not pick them again. If you decide to pick Alabama over Miami this week, you may not pick Alabama the rest of the year.

As usual, you can only pick a team who is playing a P5 opponent. No picking Auburn over Akron, or LSU over Central Michigan. I will go ahead and make a ruling on this now - you can pick Ole Miss over Liberty, who is an Independent.

All picks should be made in the comment section of the post, which will go up on Wednesdays (or Thursdays, whoops). Picks must be submitted by kickoff of the game you are picking.

Those who have been around will know, but a word of advice for any new players - go ahead and outline your picks for the season now. You don’t want to be the one with no eligible teams left to pick in October when everyone is on a BYE.