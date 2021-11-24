Auburn vs Alabama: Time, TV Channel, Weather

Week 12: Auburn vs Alabama

Game time: 2:30 pm CST/3:30 pm EST - Saturday, November 27th, 2021

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

TV channel: CBS (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup)

Stream: CBS College Football Streaming

Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream

Weather:

Betting Line: Alabama is favored by 19.5 points, with the over/under set at 56 points, predicting an approximate 38-18 win for Alabama.

Ugh. Alabama is here. We get to see the Tide for the actual conclusion of the 2021 season as opposed to the weirdness of last year when there were two actual games to play after the Iron Bowl.

This season, there’s a sense of finality as the Tigers look to finish up a dreadful little stretch with three consecutive losses. It’s the first time that Auburn has endured such a streak since 2012, and that’s not a fantastic thing to say for Bryan Harsin. There are questions about both coordinators’ ability to maximize the production with the talent they’ve got, and there are overarching questions where we have no idea whether or not the team can handle playing a full game at this point.

Still, this is the game where it tends to get weird. Nick Saban has only one a single time in his last four trips to Jordan-Hare Stadium, and it came when Auburn had to play a backup quarterback due to injury with the plucky starter. Sound familiar?

Every single Auburn coach since Pat Dye was hired has led Alabama in the second half in his first game, with Terry Bowden and Gus Malzahn winning their first games against the Tide. Pat Dye, Tuberville, and Chizik made fantastic efforts against SEC Championship teams before falling late.

What are we going to see here? Not sure, but it’ll be appointment viewing.