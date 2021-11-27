I’m not much for giving inspirational addresses, but I’d just like to point out that every newspaper in the state has picked us to lose this game. The local press seems to think that we’d save everyone the time and trouble if we just went out and shot ourselves. Me, I’m for wasting sportswriters’ time. So I figured we ought to hang around for a while and see if we can give ‘em all a nice big shitburger to eat!
Staff Picks — The Iron Bowl
We do not care for the university of alabama, nor any of its practitioners
