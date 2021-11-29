BOOM! Roasted! Week 13: WHATCHA GONNA DO?!?

Hurt facilitates change. That’s all I will say about this weekend. The best part about our little time together every Monday is that we dish out the hurt. So, let’s get to it and start the Roasting.

WELL AT LEAST THIS WASN’T A TWO POINT PLAY.

In case you didn’t get the memo, it was rivalry weekend across the country and there were plenty of…the hell…moments. This one, however, caught my eye because someone…a football coach presumably, looked at this and said, yup, this is gonna gain positive yardage. Before you click play, note the situation. Virginia has the ball and is down 29-24 with 1:21 left in the game. It’s 3rd and 7 from the 9 yard line. Ok…you can click play.

Waking up and this was a real thing huh pic.twitter.com/WaT3UDiM9O — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) November 28, 2021

Yeah…that’s a thing that happened in organized college football. AT A D-1 LEVEL!

Just incase you need to know what happened.

We threw it to an Olineman — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) November 28, 2021

Yeah…Yeah ya did…

I know this will shock you but the Whoos didn’t convert on 4th down and the Hokies took the game on the road 29-24. I’ve seen some interesting play calls in my time as an Auburn fan…but this one would make me run out in the street and beg a car to hit me.

I JUST NEED TO GET THIS OFF MY CHEST

So, I’m from Georgia. Born and raised. I know most of my state’s history. I know Georgia last won a mythical national title in 1980 and I know that Georgia Tech last won one in 1990. Those are facts people. I can remember first seeing a player hold up a sign saying “WE RUN THIS STATE” after a Ray Goff led Georgia team won at Grant field in the mid-90s. At the time I thought…OOO Sick burn! But then this weekend happened. And I saw this post.

And it just hit me wrong.

Can you imagine Arkansas beating Arkansas State and screaming WE RUN THIS STATE.

Or LSU beating Tulane…

But Drew, it’s a P5 v P5. Ok, can you image Penn State having to announce they run this state when they beat Pitt. Or Michigan feeling the need to announce they are the better program than Michigan State (when they actually beat them). No. Because of course you are better. Of course you are the more dominant program. You’re suppose to be.

It’s something when FSU or Florida beats the other. It’s something when Alabama or Auburn beats the other. But Georgia is supposed to beat Tech…THAT’S WHY YOU HAVE A 30 GAME LEAD IN THE SERIES! Now if you beat alabama this weekend (which, we handed you the gameplan) then saying you run THAT state…now there’s something you can hold up a sign for.

DON’T JUST GO FOR THE LOW-LYING FRUIT

As you probably know now, those brave enough for twitter on Sunday, Lincoln Riley is going to USC after telling LSU, “Yeah guh, imma do this and be right back”. How widely known was this info? Well, the Okie State DJ heard about it.

If you listen closely in the background -- Boone Pickens Stadium is blasting "Calling Baton Rouge".



Incredible troll move to pull out this early. pic.twitter.com/Ykv3JxaCrX — Tyler Wiederhoeft (@TDWiederhoeft) November 28, 2021

Also, and this has nothing to do with the Lincoln Riley stuff, but I care about you and you need to see this.

The Cowboy wrestling team was honored at a break.



AJ Ferrari proceeded to rip off his shirt, flex and point at the OU sideline. He also did the neck slit motion. pic.twitter.com/vA1V3nTh8W — Ben Hutchens (@Ben_Hutchens_) November 28, 2021

Fantastic!

However, after the game, USC slid up in Riley’s DMs and offered him (reportedly) 3 Mil less than LSU did and that was just too good for Riley to take.

Since that time…it’s…it’s been rough on the old Sooner beat.

Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma is a clear indication that he believes that Oklahoma cannot win at the highest levels of the SEC.



Put simply, I don't believe he makes this move if OU stays in the Big 12



Talk about an ALL-TIME miscalculation by a school and program — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) November 28, 2021

Well I mean that’s a whole lot of supposing on how Riley feels going forw…

For first time in 25 yrs of taping OU head coach show on Sundays, was told At showtime Lincoln Riley would be 3-4 hrs late. Now, complete no-show, confirming he’s SC bound. #Sooners have been askew from early in Baylor week. Disastrous - Recruiting. Commits. SEC. #Sooners @news9 pic.twitter.com/zAq4KURMU6 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) November 28, 2021

Oh…ok wow….if the Football Review Show guy is saying that…woof.

The fun part is that USC folks remember that 05 Orange Bowl (that never happened) and want to still go at folks saying Riley is running).

WELL DAMN! That will make the B1G Title pregame show fun to watch.

The really fun part is Sooner twitter is definitely not panicking at all.

Checking in on the replies to Lincoln Riley’s farewell statement pic.twitter.com/1xPNV5WSoX — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 29, 2021

Needless to say…they will get back to us. I don’t know if I like new early signing day, but maaaaan the Professor Chaos in me is so happy with this New World Order.

Well that’s all I got, gonna take some time off and get ready for the Bowls and I will get back with yall one last time. Feel free to share what you saw so we can all laugh at the misery of others. In the meantime, be like Ole Miss Twitter.