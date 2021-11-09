Hoops Snap Judgments: Morehead State

Tonight, the Auburn Basketball team opened their 2021-2022 season with a 77-54 win over the Morehead State Eagles. With the win, Auburn moved to 8-0 in season openers under Bruce Pearl. So what did the guys think about tonight’s win? Check them out below:

“My goodness that team is destructive on defense. That’s going to save them on some nights when the shots aren’t falling. It seemed like everyone contributed tonight. Green was the Player of the Game, but I don’t think of the top 9 had an empty game.”

- James Jones

“After watching that, I’m going to be unfairly disappointed when this team loses a game. So many new faces played such a clean game with only 6 turnovers, and we have some legitimate dues who can go off for a 20-burger on any given night. I don’t know how you game plan around Kessler and Smith in the paint, and both can hit threes as well. It was a bit troubling watching the lull when the starters went out, but you know Bruce is going to use that to motivate them even more.”

-Jack Condon

“Honestly a great balance for a season opener full of newcomers. We saw glimpses of this team’s ceiling. There were stretches where we definitely didn’t look great, but growing pains are to be expected with a roster like this. Oh, and this defense is ferocious.”

-Josh Dub

“Man oh man you could see the potential for this team with that defense and that start. You can also see where one game in they haven’t gelled yet, which is A) totally understandable and B) a great thing to spotlight in practice. I’ll always take games like this where there’s going to be a ton on film where a team can actually see where they can get better.

Also, aside from winning the biggest highlight was seeing a crowded Auburn Arena with these guys. For the players that were here last year, I’m so happy they got a chance to experience a taste of what that place can be.”

-Josh Black

“That was an enjoyable game of basketball. Plenty of room to grow especially on offense and rebounding but this team is gonna be a nightmare to face every night because of their defense. Once they get more comfortable with each other offensively and Flan returns to lineup this squad is gonna make life in the SEC difficult for everyone else.”

-AU Nerd

“This team is going to make teams remember playing them. Just a hornet’s nest on defense with perimeter guys freed up to play overly aggressive knowing they’ve got tall, long help in the paint. There won’t be many easy buckets against this team. Need Jabari to be more assertive on offense and for guys to see Walker Kessler running open on his dive cuts to the basket. 40-0 starts here.

-Son of Crow

“There is a lot of buzz and excitement for this year’s Auburn Basketball team and tonight was a great example of why. The defense of Walker Kessler and Zep Jasper set the tone early and Wendell Green Jr. gave Auburn fans Jared Harper flashbacks with some DEEP 3s as Auburn got off to a 35-6 start. They took the Eagles best player Johni Broome out of the game early and he was held scoreless for almost 17 minutes.

I thought KD Johnson was a great sparkplug to bring in off the bench and when he came in early in the 2nd half, he settled Auburn down after a tough start to the 2nd half. We got to see great contributions from Jaylin Williams and Devan Cambridge as well and seeing Dylan Cardwell take a charge in front a full Jungle was incredibly heartwarming to me. And we haven’t even talked much about Jabari Smith but he should get better as he gets more experience. Auburn had some tough moments for sure that BP will certainly will look to correct on film and in practice the next few days but all in all, I’m pleasantly surprised by how Auburn handled their business as I thought this would be a much closer game.”

-Will McLaughlin