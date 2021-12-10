NCAA Releases Penalties on Auburn Basketball

The NCAA Committee on Infractions just released its final findings and punishment for Auburn basketball after the saga from FOUR YEARS AGO has finally come to a (we think) close.

the NCAA has announced its penalties for Auburn basketball:



- HC Bruce Pearl will be suspended 2 games

- four years of probation (2021-2025)

- "program must reduce the total number of scholarships by two during the term of probation"

- $5,000 fine, 3% of the basketball budget — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) December 10, 2021

For those unfamiliar with what we’re talking about, it’s alright, because we’ve had quite a few basketball games and full seasons between what actually happened and the actual penalties we’re seeing now.

Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person was hit by the FBI in September of 2017 after linking up with a financial advisor and paying players to leave Auburn and sign with this particular advisor. He was immediately fired, and Auburn endured the following punishments:

Suspending Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy for the entire 2017-2018 season.

Suspending Danjel Purifoy for half of the 2018-2019 season.

Declining to recruit for the entire 2017-2018 season, resulting in just one signee coming in for the following season. That was J’Von McCormick, who transferred from junior college in Texas.

Self-imposing a one-year postseason ban for the 2020-2021 season.

Seems like a lot for an infraction that didn’t gain the Tigers a competitive advantage in the first place. We weren’t paying recruits to come to Auburn, Chuck Person was paying current Auburn players to leave the program and go pro.

After Oklahoma State got smacked earlier in the year, obviously apprehension was at its worst this morning when the news broke that things were about to break today. There’s no sense to be made with the NCAA, and Mark Emmert getting up and saying ridiculous stuff a couple of days ago only fits with this timing.

Mark Emmert press conference checklist:

—reject some method of compensating athletes as impossible without offering further explanation

—complain about present state of college athletics (which he is in charge of)

—make himself/NCAA out to be victims in some way — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 8, 2021

As for Auburn’s current crop of players, you’d think that the NCAA would try to help out kids who had nothing to do with the current state of affairs when they were, you know, middle schoolers. However, the NCAA doesn’t care about anything except propping up its ridiculous old-fashioned ways and holding up the express checkout by paying with a check.

if anything happens to the current team today, keep in mind that Jabari Smith was 14 years old and Zep Jasper was the only Auburn player enrolled in college when this happened https://t.co/Ax08dWTlkj — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) December 10, 2021

And some 30 days since Auburn's season started, some 60 since camp opened, some, what, 100-plus since any player on AU's roster had the option of avoiding whatever punishment for the 21-22 season the NCAA decrees today



Many things are enraging here, but the timing most of all https://t.co/G5AyACItBL — Jerry Hinnen (@JerryHinnen) December 10, 2021

Think about this, if the NCAA had any sense, they would want a potential top overall pick to play in their own sanctioned postseason tournament, instead of having him sit out and miss out on the eyeballs. Keep doing this, and the top recruits will all just head to the G-League instead of spending a year in school. This happened last year with Oklahoma State and Cade Cunningham, and the Cowboys got to play in the tournament despite being given the one-year ban in June of 2020. They appealed the decision and it was denied last month, with this year’s team being left to suffer the consequences.

The good news here is that Auburn will be playing in the postseason, and we will get to see how this team reacts hopefully with a little anger after being yanked around for years.