1 JUCO Safety 3-star Marquise Gilbert Commits to Auburn

This is expected to be a big week for the Tigers and they are off to a fast start. Earlier today, Auburn beat out LSU and Florida to land 4-star DB Austin Ausberry. Just a few hours later they snagged another defensive back with 3-star S Marquise Gilbert choosing the Tigers over Florida State and Tennessee.

Auburn offered Gilbert in September and made him an immediate priority. Following an official visit in October, it looked like the Tigers were in the driver’s seat but a late offer from Florida State made things interesting. He’s originally from Palm Coast, FL so there was a belief the opportunity to play closer to home could give the Noles the edge. But the Tigers confidence never wavered and Florida State was never able to overcome Auburn’s lead. Gilbert took an official visit to Tallahassee this past weekend but cut the visit short heading home on Saturday. This is another big time win on the trail for the staff.

Highlights

Scouting Report

Gilbert hasn’t released his 2021 season highlights but you can get a glimpse of his talent in this tape. He’s coming off a season where he generated 10 turnovers (7 interceptions & 3 forced fumbles) giving the Tigers someone with a knack for big plays on the back end of the defense. Listed at 6’2” 180 lbs, Gilbert has the frame to easily play at 200 without losing his quickness. He’s listed as a safety but worked some at corner for Hutchinson so he has the ability to man up on the outside if needed. He’ll have a chance to crack the rotation early in his career.

The Class

It was a good day for Zac Etheridge who landed 2 of his top targets in Ausberry and Gilbert. The Tigers did lose long time OL commit Drew Bobo who flipped to UGA but with the news Tank Bigsby is expected to return overall its been a good day for the Tigers.

It should get even better tomorrow when 4-star CB JaDarian Rhym and 3-star DL Enyce Sledge announce their decisions. A busy week is still ahead for Bryan Harsin’s program.

War Eagle Marquise!