NEW EPISODE ALERT: Orange and True Pod CROOTIN’ EDITION

Episode 176: Nerd joins to break down tomorrow’s Early Signing Day fun!

By JackCondon, Son Of Crow, Ryan Sterritt, AUChief, and AUNerd

It’s everything you could want out of a podcast!

  • Crow, Ryan, and Chief discuss Auburn basketball’s last week
  • The NCAA decision to punish Auburn and all that entails
  • Pounding Nebraska into the dirt
  • Upcoming games against North Alabama and Saint Louis
  • Jabari Smith flying up the draft boards
  • Bo Nix transferring out of the football program
  • Tank Bigsby is NOT transferring out
  • Still no offensive coordinator
  • HUGE recruiting review with AU Nerd talking about Early Signing Day tomorrow
  • Enjoy!

