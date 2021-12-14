NEW EPISODE ALERT: Orange and True Pod CROOTIN’ EDITION

It’s everything you could want out of a podcast!
- Crow, Ryan, and Chief discuss Auburn basketball’s last week
- The NCAA decision to punish Auburn and all that entails
- Pounding Nebraska into the dirt
- Upcoming games against North Alabama and Saint Louis
- Jabari Smith flying up the draft boards
- Bo Nix transferring out of the football program
- Tank Bigsby is NOT transferring out
- Still no offensive coordinator
- HUGE recruiting review with AU Nerd talking about Early Signing Day tomorrow
- Enjoy!
