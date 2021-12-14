Tigers Land 3-star Defensive Lineman Enyce Sledge!

Auburn is looking to go 2/2 on back to back days leading into the start of the Early Signing Period. Yesterday things got rolling when the Tigers landed 4-star DB Austin Ausberry and 3-star S Marquise Gilbert. Today, Auburn kept things going as 3-star DL Enyce Sledge just announced his intentions to be an Auburn Tiger.

Sledge is an interesting recruitment. He surged up Auburn’s board late this fall. He was originally committed to Baylor but backed off when the Tigers started showing real interest. Following an official visit this past weekend to the Plains it was clear where this recruitment was trending. The Louisiana native chose Auburn over a final group of Baylor, Indiana, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech

Highlights

Scouting Report

If you need a one sentence pitch for why you should be excited about Enyce Sledge here it is. Dave Aranda wants him at nose tackle. That’s good enough for me honestly. Sledge is a big kid at 6’3” 315 lbs who projects to play the nose for the Tigers though he’s athletic enough he can be a 3 down player in the future. For big fellas like Sledge possessing a quick first step can be the difference between just being a gap stuffer verses becoming a disruptor. Sledge shows the ability to win with quickness after the snap allowing him to get in the backfield and blow plays up before they can get going. He needs to improve as finisher as he struggles wrapping up ball carriers when he gets penetration but I really like his upside as someone that can eventually fill that Tony Fair role of short yardage stuffer.

The Class

Things remain fluid as Auburn added 2 commitments yesterday but lost 2 more. Drew Bobo flipped to Georgia yesterday and it’s also being reported that the Tigers are moving on from 3-star S commit Ja’Kobi Albert. So after all that movement and adding Sledge the Tigers are at 14 commits and move back inside the top 30 on 247 Composite. There’s a very good chance they make a bigger jump this evening when LSU commit 4-star CB JaDarian Rhym announces his final decision.

Momentum continues to build for Auburn as the early signing period approaches. The Tigers have a chance to close really strong especially if a few of these high profile 50/50 battles go their way.

War Eagle Enyce!