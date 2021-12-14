Merry Flipmas! 4-star Cornerback JaDarian Rhym Flips to Auburn!

Auburn entered this week with the expectation that they were going to make a lot of noise. Thus far, it’s been hard for folks to hear as the Tigers have racked up commit after commit over the past four days.

It started yesterday with Auburn dipping into Baton Rouge and taking a 4-star DB whose dad works in LSU’s athletic department. Continued later that evening when the #1 JUCO safety jumped on board. Started up again this afternoon when a 3-star Louisiana native DL pledged to Auburn. And now the biggest news so far. Long time LSU commit 4-star JaDarian Rhym is headed to the Plains.

This is a big time win on the trail for Auburn’s coaching staff especially for Zac Etheridge who is having an excellent week. Rhym is an elite cornerback prospect with offers from everyone. Auburn has always seen Rhym as a top of board type of kid and have recruited him heavily since the summer. They didn’t start getting traction until things started getting dicey with Ed Orgeron. A visit for the Iron Bowl might have pushed Auburn ahead and an official visit this past weekend locked things down.

Highlights

Scouting Report

Rhym doesn’t have updated senior tape though there are some limited clips from games but his junior year gives you a good idea of his skillset. There just aren’t many 6’2” kids that can flip their hips and run like Rhym. It’s why Etheridge made Rhym a priority early on as the Tigers believe he has the potential to be a shutdown corner at the next level. He’s also tough in the run game showing the willingness to be physical when needed. He probably needs a year in the weight room to be able to play in the SEC but I fully expect him in the rotation in the not too distant future.

The Class

Well Auburn has successfully gone 4 for 4 this week on their targets. Now the hope is this momentum can continue into the early signing period that starts tomorrow. The Tigers have climbed all the way out of the cellar and now sit 9th in the SEC and 20th nationally with room to continue to move up over the coming days. Recruiting is a long race that is all about closing when it matters most. That’s what this staff has done so far this week and is hoping to do tomorrow.

War Eagle!