Auburn Signs 4-star Running Back Damari Alston

There have been plenty of former Auburn commits who were active recruiters on the trail and on social media but I am not sure there has ever been a player who has been as active a recruiter for the Tigers as 4-star RB Damari Alston. And now the leader of the 2022 class is officially on board.

It took some time for the two sides to find each other but a mid week trip to the Plains in June changed things for both Auburn and Alston. The Georgia native committed live at Big Cat Weekend, an event that really changed the trajectory of this class, and immediately went to work recruiting for the Tigers. He’s been VERY active on social media including swatting away dumb aldotcom takes.

How many commits we got aint got nothing to do with our talent .. #StopHating https://t.co/4GBj8Osqq6 — DA ♛ (@DamariAlston) October 26, 2021

On the field, Alston is a compact, physical back that possesses excellent patience and vision. He’s a no nonsense runner that excels at finding a crease to explode through and into the open field. Alston also possesses that unique ability to change directions while not losing momentum. He doesn’t necessarily posses elite speed or power but he has plenty of both making him a well rounded back suited grind out yardage between the tackles in the SEC. He averaged 8.4 yards a carry in 2021 while putting up over 1660 yards rushing and scoring 27 touchdowns. Auburn’s running back room is in good hands for the foreseeable future.

War Eagle Damari!