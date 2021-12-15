Tigers Sign 4-star Wide Receiver Omari Kelly

One thing was clear this past fall. Auburn needs all the help it can get at wide receiver.

Enter 4-star Omari Kelly.

The long time Tigers commit has faxed in his National Letter of Intent and is officially an Auburn Tiger.

This recruitment started slow between the two sides but after Kelly impressed at a camp in June, Auburn turned up the heat. He showed up to Big Cat Weekend in July and that’s when Auburn made a major move. He later chose the Tigers over a final group of Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and UCF with this absolutely awesome commitment video.

With Amari Goodwin and Sean Jackson gone, Kelly became the focal point for Hewitt-Trussville’s offense and he thrived in the role. He caught 83 passes for 1,326 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022. What I really like about Kelly is his versatility. Listed at 6’2” 180 lbs, he’s a fluid route runner possessing excellent hands and can be an impact player in the run game. He could honestly play the X, Y or Z positions in Bryan Harsin’s offense which should allow him to crack the two deep pretty quickly.

Interestingly a number of programs, most notably Georgia, actually like Kelly more at safety so if for whatever reason he doesn’t stick at wideout, he’s someone that could flip over the other side of the ball if needed. However, I think he’ll do just fine at wide receiver for the Tigers.

War Eagle Omari!