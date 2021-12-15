Merry Flipmas!!! 4-star Linebacker Robert Woodyard Flips to Auburn!

This one has been a long time coming.

One of the very first players the Tigers prioritized following Bryan Harsin’s hiring was Alabama commit 4-star LB Robert Woodyard. Woodyard was one of the first players to commit to Alabama in the 2022 class and was someone the previous Auburn staff had gone after but failed to gain much traction with. But with visits reopening, Auburn was quietly able to get Woodyard on campus for an official visit over the summer. He again showed up under the radar for Big Cat Weekend and made it to numerous games at Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall.

Now he’s an Auburn Tiger.

Breaking: @RobertWoodyard2 has flipped to Auburn — Jason Caldwell (@ITATJason) December 15, 2021

This is a massive win for Bryan Harsin’s staff. They just flipped a guy that has been committed to Alabama since June 2020. Not just any player either, a 4-star linebacker from Mobile, Alabama. That’s just not something that has happened since Nick Saban came to town and is a positive sign that the Tigers new staff is not afraid to go toe to toe with that recruiting machine in Tuscaloosa.

Highlights

Scouting Report

Woodyard missed the last 3 games of the season with a knee injury but still put up some eye popping stats in 2021 recording 84 solo tackles, 12 TFL, 3 INTs and a FF. He’s an excellent athlete as evidenced by all the creative ways Williamson worked to get him the ball on offense. Defensively, he’s a thumper who looks like a future MIKE backer for the Tigers. Shows a good ability to shed blocks and make tackles. Give this kid the opportunity to focus solely on linebacker for the next couple of years and I think he’s got a chance to be a star for the Tigers.

The Class

With back to back commits from blue chip recruits Auburn has vaulted into the top 20 on 247 Composite and are knocking on the top 15. There are still some big announcements looming with Khurtiss Perry, Darrius Clemons & Camden Brown all still set to decide. We will see if the Tigers can continue to close strong.

War Eagle Robert!