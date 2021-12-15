3-star Offensive Lineman Eston Harris Jr. Signs With Auburn

Offensive line recruiting is always a hot topic for Auburn fans and will likely continue to be until that unit is consistently good again. One step to getting back to being consistently good is by consistently signing high upside offensive line prospects. What a novel idea!

Well 3-star OL Eston Harris is exactly the type of prospect Auburn has done a poor job signing in the past. Today though, they got their man.

Harris’s recruitment was a bit of a ride through the summer. Teams like Alabama, Florida and Florida State were all trending at various points in his recruitment but that lead team was always paired with Auburn. The Tigers stayed after the big man in October their efforts were rewarded with his commitment.

I listed Harris as Auburn’s most important recruit back in June. A lot has changed since then but I still view Harris as a top 5 prospect in this class for the Tigers. They just flat out haven’t signed many of these types of kids over the years.

While listed as a tackle, Auburn actually plans to start out at guard when he arrives on campus. He’s got the frame and feet though to one day slide outside if needed. Harris is a very physical kid that plays with an edge. He enjoys contact and consistently finishes through the whistle. He will need at least a year in the weight room to put on the muscle needed to live in the trenches in the SEC but he’s got the frame to do it without losing quickness. Don’t be surprised if he’s pushing for playing time early in his career.

War Eagle Eston!