Auburn Officially Signs 3-star Tight End Micah Riley-Ducker

Bryan Harsin made it clear in his introductory press conference that he’s not going to be afraid to leave Auburn’s usual recruiting territories to find the best talent. It did not take long for him to back up those words as over the summer Auburn dipped into Nebraska to beat out Iowa, Iowa State, and Illinois for one of the top tight ends in the class in 3-star Micah Riley-Ducker.

Now he’s officially an Auburn Tiger.

This was a big time win on the recruiting trail. He was the Hawkeyes #1 tight end target and that’s a program with a rich history of producing NFL caliber players at the position. Iowa State under Matt Campbell has been one of the heaviest users of tight ends and ole Bert in Champaign loves some tight ends. But an official visit to the Plains changed everything and Bryan Harsin’s staff was able to win one of their first major recruiting national recruiting battles.

“Fit” is the buzzword of the Harsin regime and there is no better fit for what Auburn wants to do with the tight end moving forward than Micah Riley-Ducker. He honestly reminds me of a bigger John Samuel Shenker. A versatile athlete who can line up all over the field. He’s not afraid to get his nose dirty as a blocker in the run game, possesses excellent hands and has enough athleticism to make plays after the catch. Pairing him with Landen King is going to allow Auburn to put 12 personnel on the field and yet still be able to call plenty much anything in the playbook. Fun times ahead.

War Eagle Micah!