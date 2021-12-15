4-star Defensive Back Austin Ausberry is Officially an Auburn Tiger

4-star DB Austin Ausberry got this week rolling when he chose to commit to Auburn over LSU and Florida. Now the Baton Rouge native has made things official.

This recruitment got going later for the Tigers with an offer not coming until August but Auburn very quickly moved up the board. Following his official visit in October the Tigers felt they had put themselves in position to eventually land the talented defensive back. He took trips to Tuscaloosa and Baton Rouge but none were able to overtake Auburn.

While listed as a cornerback, Ausberry said after his commitment that he’ll start his career at field safety. That’s where Bydarrius Knighten and Zion Puckett spent time this past season. In Mason’s scheme the field safety needs to have excellent coverage skills as they’ll often find themselves rolled down over top a tight end or a slot wideout. Ausberry brings that along with the physicality needed to come down hill and fill an open lane in the run game. Really good pickup for the Tigers.

War Eagle Austin!