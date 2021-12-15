Auburn Signs 4-star Quarterback Holden Geriner

Auburn’s class has been slowly built this cycle but the first foundational piece added by Bryan Harsin all the way back on February 1st was 4-star QB Holden Geriner. Today, Auburn’s QB of the future made things official.

Following the disappointing news that 4-star Gunner Stockton was choosing Georgia over Auburn, the Tigers quickly pivoted to Geriner. At the time, he was a low ranked 3-star so not a ton of people were thrilled. But a quick look at his junior tape showed that the young man had serious potential. More importantly, Geriner took to the role of leader of this class and worked hard from day 1 to convince other top talents to join him on the Plains.

Geriner had a monster senior season. After dropping their first 2 games, Benedictine went on to win 13 straight games capturing a Georgia 4A state championship. That run was lead by Geriner who put up some jaw dropping statistics this fall completing almost 68% of his passes for over 3,300 yards, 36 touchdowns and only 3 interceptions.

When you watch Geriner tape the first thing that jumps out is his accuracy. Rarely does a wide receiver have to adjust to make a catch. He also displays the ability to change velocities depending on situation. He can drive it through traffic if he needs to or put a little more air under it so his wideout can run under the deep ball. If you watched any of Boise’s offense over the past few years, Geriner looks a lot like what you’ve seen for the Broncos.

I don’t think he’s a guy that can step in day 1 and start but he’s someone that has a very good chance of earning the job in the not too distant future. He’s the prototype for what Bryan Harsin wants at quarterback moving forward.

War Eagle Holden!