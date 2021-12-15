3-star Safety Marquise Gilbert Signs With Auburn

3-star S Marquise Gilbert helped get Auburn’s big week rolling when he committed to the Tigers over Florida State and Tennessee. Today he made things official.

Auburn offered Gilbert in September and immediately made him a priority. He took an official visit in late October and the Tigers felt like they were in a great place to land his commitment. But a late offer from Florida State shook things up. The Noles tried to make a late push and many experts believed the appeal of playing close to home would help FSU win out. But the Tigers confidence never wavered and on Monday that confidence was proven well placed. Now Gilbert is officially a Tiger.

War Eagle Marquise!