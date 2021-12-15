Auburn Signs 3-star Wide Receiver Jay Fair

Very early this cycle Auburn identified 3-star WR Jay Fair as a top target. Instate TCU felt really good about Fair for much of the summer but following an official visit to the Plains in late June the momentum in this recruitment started to shift. In July, he committed to the Tigers over the Gators and Horned Frogs. Now he’s made things official.

From the Lone Star State to The Plains



Welcome to the Auburn Family @_jayfair1_ ! #WarEagle | #AuburnMade pic.twitter.com/9PI39cAZge — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 15, 2021

I am a big fan of Fair’s. When you see his size of 5’10” 175 lbs you assume he’s a slot receiver but he’s actually perfectly capable of playing out wide. He’s got elite top end speed making him a threat to get behind the defense on any snap. Fair also excels at winning 1 on 1 balls despite his smaller stature. The big question for him will be whether or not he can consistently gain separation at the next level. If he can, he’s got a chance to be a playmaker for the Tigers.

War Eagle Jay!