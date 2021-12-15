3-star Safety Caleb Wooden is Officially an Auburn Tiger

Colby Wooden has been one of the most disruptive players in the SEC the past two seasons. Now his younger brother, long time Auburn commit 3-star S Caleb Wooden is joining him.

Wooden was apart of the flurry of commitment the Tigers landed during July and August. He earned his offer at a camp at Auburn over the summer. Following that offer it was purely a matter of when not if he’d join his brother on the Plains.

Auburn’s newest signee had a productive senior campaign recording 45 tackles and 4 interceptions. He’s a perfect fit for that boundary safety spot in Derek Mason’s defense where Smoke Monday played this past fall. He’s a smart player who excels at reading a quarterbacks eyes and jumping routes to create turnovers. Wooden is also excellent in the run game possessing the frame to roll into the box and shed would be blockers. My one major concern with him in the summer was his speed but I actually think he looks quicker in his senior tape. While neither he nor Cayden Bridges are highly rated kids they have very similar profiles and appear to be the archetype of what Mason wants at that boundary safety position.

War Eagle Caleb!