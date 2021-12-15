Early Signing Day Live Thread

The early signing period is finally here which means a large majority of Auburn’s 2022 class will officially sign with the Tigers. Auburn has spent much of this recruiting cycle with one of the smaller classes in the SEC resulting in a very low rating in the recruiting rankings. But the Tigers have been steadily climbing their way up this week having already snagged four new commits. There will likely be more today as Bryan Harsin looks to close out this week strong.

I will do my best to keep things updated as news breaks. Auburn could see up to as many as 20+ kids sign today but the safer number is probably somewhere around 17-18. Let’s see if this new coaching staff can make some waves.

Auburn Signees

4-star S Tre Donaldson (already signed a basketball letter of intent) 4-star RB Damari Alston 4-star QB Holden Geriner 3-star S Caleb Wooden 3-star WR Jay Fair 3-star TE Micah Riley-Ducker 3-star K Alex McPherson 4-star DB Austin Ausberry 4-star CB JaDarian Rhym 4-star WR Omari Kelly

Auburn Commits

4-star DL Caden Story

3-star OL Eston Harris Jr.

3-star S Marquise Gilbert

3-star LB Powell Gordon

3-star DL Enyce Sledge

Auburn Targets

4-star RB Justin Williams - Signs with Tennessee

4-star CB Keionte Scott

4-star LB Robert Woodyard

3-star WR Camden Brown

4-star DL Khurtiss Perry

4-star WR Darrius Clemons

4-star LB DeMario Tolan

9:54 AM CT - Tigers Sign 4-star Wide Receiver Omari Kelly

9:40 AM CT - Tigers Sign 4-star Cornerback JaDarian Rhym

9:12 AM CT - 4-star RB Chooses Tennessee

COMMITTED! DONE DEAL ! pic.twitter.com/MkY4G3oEVW — JUSTIN WILLIAMS AKA "J-WILL" (@akajwill) December 15, 2021

9:06 AM CT - 4-star Defensive Back Austin Ausberry is Officially an Auburn Tiger

8:52 AM CT - 3-star K Alex McPherson Has Signed

8:17 AM CT - Auburn Signs 3-star Wide Receiver Jay Fair

From the Lone Star State to The Plains



Welcome to the Auburn Family @_jayfair1_ ! #WarEagle | #AuburnMade pic.twitter.com/9PI39cAZge — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 15, 2021

8:01 AM CT - 3-star Safety Caleb Wooden is Officially an Auburn Tiger

7:51 AM CT - Auburn Signs 4-star Quarterback Holden Geriner

7:29 AM CT - Auburn Signs 4-star Running Back Damari Alston