Tigers Sign 3-star Defensive Lineman Enyce Sledge

Yesterday, 3-star DL Encyce Sledge chose Auburn over Baylor, Indiana, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech. Today he made things official signing with the Tigers.

Legitimate nose tackle prospects are actually difficult to find. It’s not an easy role standing in the trenches attempting to eat space so that your linebackers can hunt down ball carriers. But Auburn’s coaching staff believes they’ve found a big time player in Sledge. He’s a bit raw and will need some time to rework his body but he’s got the skillset to be an impact player for the Tigers up front one day.

War Eagle Enyce!