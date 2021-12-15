4-star CB Keionte Scott Chooses Auburn Over Tennessee, Oregon, BYU

There’s always drama on early signing period and the Tigers were very nearly the victim of a late steal by the Vols. Late last night, Tennessee’s confidence soared as there was belief on Rocky Top that they had convinced 4-star CB Keionte Scott to choose the Vols over the Tigers. But what folks are quickly learning is that you don’t easily overcome the trio of Derek Mason, Zac Etheridge, and Trovon Reed.

Whatever pitch Tennessee used last night to get Scott to waver (likely something regarding number of DBs Auburn is signing) wasn’t able to overcome the meaningful relationships he’s built with Auburn’s coaching staff or the plan laid out for his time on the Plains. Scott will be a Tiger.

BREAKING: No. 1-ranked junior college corner Keionte Scott has committed Auburn. Full coverage at https://t.co/S7v7ASaiPt pic.twitter.com/li02alkQTs — Keith Niebuhr (@Keith247Sports) December 15, 2021

This has quietly been a major battle of a recruitment. Scott is the #3 JUCO player in the nation and was highly sought after. Early on, Oregon loomed as the Tigers biggest threat but even before the coaching change it appeared Auburn had made a big move especially after his official visit. They were able to survive a late push from Tennessee and lock down one of their top overall targets.

Highlights

Scouting Report

Auburn is losing a likely first round draft pick in Roger McCreary so they went hunting for someone that could step in immediately next year and compete for a starting job. When they found Scott he quickly became that top target. You can see why for his tape.

Scott is a very fluid athlete with experience playing a variety of coverages similar to what Derek Mason likes to use. He’s got excellent ball skills and mirrors receivers very well. He’s listed at 6’0” 185 but has a long wingspan that allows him to play bigger. I fully expect Scott to be apart of Auburn’s CB rotation next fall.

The Class

This completes what’s been an epic week for Derek Mason, Zac Etheridge and Trovon Reed. The trio have reeled in four defensive backs, three of which are rated as blue chips and the one 3-star happens to be the top JUCO safety in the country. It’s clear that Auburn made upgrading the talent in that DB room a priority and they have accomplished it this cycle.

War Eagle Keionte!