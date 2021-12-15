3-star Linebacker Powell Gordon Signs

One of the first things Bryan Harsin’s staff did after being hired was offer 3-star LB Powell Gordon a scholarship. It was not a popular move at the time. Gordon is not highly rated and doesn’t boast the biggest of offer lists. But the staff had watched his insane junior tape and felt that his skillset and mental makeup were the right fits for what they wanted to build this program around.

When fans saw Gordon absolutely abuse 5-star Alabama OT Tyler Booker on national tv things started making more sense. Now he’s officially an Auburn Tiger!

War Eagle Powell!