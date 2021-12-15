 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

3-star Linebacker Powell Gordon Signs

Local kid staying home

By AUNerd
https://twitter.com/Powellg88/status/1470945310860091394/photo/1

One of the first things Bryan Harsin’s staff did after being hired was offer 3-star LB Powell Gordon a scholarship. It was not a popular move at the time. Gordon is not highly rated and doesn’t boast the biggest of offer lists. But the staff had watched his insane junior tape and felt that his skillset and mental makeup were the right fits for what they wanted to build this program around.

When fans saw Gordon absolutely abuse 5-star Alabama OT Tyler Booker on national tv things started making more sense. Now he’s officially an Auburn Tiger!

War Eagle Powell!

In This Stream

2022 Auburn Football Recruiting News

View all 72 stories

More From College and Magnolia

Loading comments...