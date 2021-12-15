3-star Wide Receiver Camden Brown Chooses Auburn!

Not a bad day so far huh?

It’s been a long and winding road for 3-star WR Camden Brown who wanted to commit to Auburn in July but the Tigers weren’t ready. Instead of pouting or being bitter about the situation he just kept putting in the work. He committed to Pittsburgh and put together an excellent senior season landing a late offer from UGA. Auburn circled back late in the fall and Brown was completely receptive to being recruited again.

In the end, he’ll be a Tiger.

I have a ton of respect for this kid. I would not have begruded Brown to tell Auburn to kick rocks when they came calling again a couple of weeks ago. But he handled both the canceled official visit with class and allowed Auburn to re-recruit him. Will be really easy to cheer for him over the next 4 years.

Highlights

Scouting Report

Brown was a standout at one of Auburn’s camps over the summer and carried that high level of play over to the field this fall. He missed his last 3 games due to injury but finished the year with 24 catches for 483 yards and 7 touchdowns. He’s a big kid at 6’3” 190 lbs with the ability to not only go up and the ball in the endzone but stretch the field vertically as well. His game reminds me some of Sammie Coates though he might be a step slower. Brown is a perfect fit for that boundary wide receiver spot and will have a chance to compete for early playing time.

The Class

As of now, this is likely the last commit Auburn receives today. 4-stars Khurtiss Perry and Darrius Clemons are set to make their announcements but it’s hard to be too confident about either. 4-star DL Jeffery M’Ba will announce his decision on Sunday so more good news is likely on the way. It’s signing day so there’s always the chance at some surprises. Either way, it’s been a great day for the Tigers.

War Eagle Camden!