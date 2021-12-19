1 Ranked JUCO 4-star Defensive Lineman Jeffrey M’ba Chooses Auburn!

When this week started, Auburn found themselves near the very bottom of the SEC recruiting rankings and outside the top 35 per 247 Composite. But Auburn’s coaching staff was confident heading into the week that was about to change and that all the hard work that had been done over the preceding months would pay off. It did in a big way with Auburn closing as strong as any program this past week.

Today, that finish was completed as the #1 JUCO prospect in the country, 4-star DL Jeffery M’ba, committed to Auburn over Missouri and Tennessee on national television in France.

M’ba took an unofficial visit to the Plains for the Iron Bowl and then returned a couple of days later for an official visit. His final decision came down to Auburn, Missouri and Miami. Mizzou was seen as the main competitor and Eli Drinkwitz program has been hot on the trail including recently beating out LSU to keep a blue chip pass rusher home.

But his time spent on the Plains paired with the opportunity to come in early and make an impact for Auburn was enough for the better looking Tigers to win out in the end. An outstanding way to close out the early signing period.

Highlights

Scouting Report

There just aren’t many 6’6” 305 lb human beings walking around on this planet that can move like M’ba. The top rated JUCO product is coming off a monster senior season where he recorded 40 total tackles, 13.5 TFL and 2 sacks. While his size undoubtedly is the first thing that jumps out when you watch M’ba’s tape what really becomes clear is this dude plays with an extremely high motor. You don’t often see DL highlight tapes that feature multiple run downs of running backs 20+ yards down the field. When opposing offenses make the mistake of running his way he’s a nightmare to slow down up front. He is still somewhat limited as a pass rusher but has all the basic tools to become a true 3 down threat. This is a kid that will step on campus ready to not only play early but be able to make a major impact on the field next fall. Huge pickup for the Tigers.

The Class

Patience is hard, even more so in recruiting so Auburn fans have been understandably distraught for much of this recruiting cycle when the Tigers sat either in last place or 2nd to last place in the SEC. But following a strong close, Auburn finds themselves ranked #13 overall in the country and 6th in the conference. They are just another commit away from jumping Missouri and Kentucky to land in the top 5 of the conference. Recruiting is a marathon not a sprint something Auburn fans were reminded of the hard way this cycle.

After a wild week on the trail things should slow down for Auburn. The focus will really shift to the transfer portal where Auburn needs to sign a number of impact players specifically along the offensive line and at quarterback. There are also a handful of top prep prospects Auburn will pursue during the late period. Overall though it was a great week for Bryan Harsin’s program.

War Eagle Jeffrey!