2022 Auburn Football Roster Tracker

In today’s world of college football, roster turnover is inevitable. Gone are the days you can be pretty confident that barring any legal issues the kids that signed in a recruiting class would be there for four years. Now, some kids that sign in December might not even make it to campus in January. It’s an era that has given more power to the players but also resulted in major shakeups to team personnel across the country each season.

Coaching changes only exasperate the turnover as players who committed to completely different schemes look for opportunities elsewhere while coaching staffs hope to add players that better fit their vision for the program. It’s a positive and negative for both players and programs.

We will do our best to keep track of who is going and who is coming over the next few months. Broken down by position groups, here is the current state of Auburn’s 2022 football roster.

Quarterback (3)

Departures

Bo Nix (Transfers to Oregon)

Grant Loy (Eligibility exhausted)

Returners

TJ Finley (Junior)

Dematrius Davis (RS Freshman)

Newcomers

Holden Geriner (Freshman)

Running Back (4)

Departures

Shaun Shivers (Transfers to Indiana)

Returners

Tank Bigsby (Junior)

Jarquez Hunter (Sophomore)

Jordon Ingram (RS Sophomore)

Newcomers

Damari Alston (Freshman)

Wide Receiver (10)

Departures

Demetris Robertson (Eligibility exhausted)

Caylin Newton (Eligibility exhausted)

Elijah Canion (Transfers to Purdue)

Returners

Shedrick Jackson (COVID year eligible)

Ja’Varrius Johnson (RS Junior)

Kobe Hudson (Junior)

Ze’Vian Capers (Junior)

Malcolm Johnson Jr (RS Sophomore)

J.J. Evans (RS Sophomore)

Tar’Varish Dawson (RS Freshman)

Newcomers

Omari Kelly (Freshman)

Jay Fair (Freshman)

Camden Brown (Freshman)

Tight End

Departures

None

Returners

John Samuel Shenker (COVID year eligible)

Luke Deal (RS Junior)

Tyler Fromm (RS Junior)

Brandon Frazier (RS Sophomore)

Landen King (Sophomore)

Newcomers

Micah Riley-Ducker (Freshman)

Offensive Line (13)

Departures

Brodarious Hamm (NFL)

Tashawn Manning (Transfers to Kentucky)

Brandon Council (Eligibility exhausted)

Returners

Nick Brahms (COVID year eligible)

Alec Jackson (COVID year eligible)

Austin Troxell (COVID year eligible)

Brenden Coffey (COVID year eligible)

Kilian Zierer (RS Senior)

Kameron Stutts (RS Senior)

Jalil Irvin (RS Senior)

Keiondre Jones (RS Junior)

Avery Jernigan (RS Junior)

Tate Johnson (RS Junior)

Colby Smith (RS Freshman)

Garner Langlo (RS Freshman)

Newcomers

Eston Harris Jr (Freshman)

Defensive Line (14)

Departures

Tony Fair (Eligibility exhausted)

Returners

Marquis Burks (Expected to use extra COVID year)

Dre Butler (Senior)

Marcus Harris (RS Junior)

Colby Wooden (RS Junior)

JJ Pegues (Junior)

Zykeivous Walker (Junior)

Jeremiah Wright (RS Sophomore)

Daniel Foster-Allen (RS Sophomore)

Lee Hunter (RS Freshman)

Marquis Robinson (RS Freshman)

Ian Mathews (RS Freshman)

Tobechi Okoli (RS Freshman)

Newcomers

Jeffrey M’ba (Sophomore)

Enyce Sledge (Freshman)

EDGE (4)

Departures

T.D. Moultry (Eligibility exhausted)

Caleb Johnson (Entered transfer portal)

Returners

Derick Hall (Senior)

Eku Leota (Senior)

Romello Height (Junior)

Dylan Brooks (RS Freshman)

Newcomers

None

Linebacker

Departures

Zakoby McClain (NFL)

Chandler Wooten (Eligibility exhausted)

Returners

Owen Pappoe (Senior)

Kameron Brown (RS Junior)

Wesley Steiner (Junior)

Cam Riley (Junior)

Desmond Tisdol (RS Sophomore)

Joko Willis (RS Sophomore)

Newcomers

Robert Woodyard (Freshman)

Powell Gordon (Freshman)

Cornerback (8)

Departures

Roger McCreary (NFL)

Returners

Dreshun Miller (COVID year eligible)

Nehemiah Pritchett (Senior)

Jaylin Simpson (RS Junior)

Ro Torrence (Junior)

Eric Reed Jr (RS Sophomore)

A.D. Diamond (RS Freshman)

Newcomers

Keionte Scott (Sophomore)

JaDarian Rhym (Freshman)

Safety (8)

Departures

Bydarrius Knighten (Eligibility exhausted)

Malcolm Askew (Eligibility exhausted)

Ladarius Tennison (Transfers to Ole Miss)

Ahmari Harvey (Entered transfer portal)

Returners

Smoke Monday (COVID year eligible)

Zion Puckett (RS Junior)

Donovan Kaufman (RS Sophomore)

Cayden Bridges (RS Freshman)

Newcomers

Marquise Gilbert (Sophomore)

Austin Ausberry (Freshman)

Tre Donaldson (Freshman)

Caleb Wooden (Freshman)

Special Teams

Departures

None

Returners

Anders Carlson (COVID year eligible)

Oscar Chapman (Junior)

Newcomers

Alex McPherson

