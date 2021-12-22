2022 Auburn Football Roster Tracker

In today’s world of college football, roster turnover is inevitable. Gone are the days you can be pretty confident that barring any legal issues the kids that signed in a recruiting class would be there for four years. Now, some kids that sign in December might not even make it to campus in January. It’s an era that has given more power to the players but also resulted in major shakeups to team personnel across the country each season.
Coaching changes only exasperate the turnover as players who committed to completely different schemes look for opportunities elsewhere while coaching staffs hope to add players that better fit their vision for the program. It’s a positive and negative for both players and programs.
We will do our best to keep track of who is going and who is coming over the next few months. Broken down by position groups, here is the current state of Auburn’s 2022 football roster.
Quarterback (3)
Departures
- Bo Nix (Transfers to Oregon)
- Grant Loy (Eligibility exhausted)
Returners
- TJ Finley (Junior)
- Dematrius Davis (RS Freshman)
Newcomers
- Holden Geriner (Freshman)
Running Back (4)
Departures
- Shaun Shivers (Transfers to Indiana)
Returners
- Tank Bigsby (Junior)
- Jarquez Hunter (Sophomore)
- Jordon Ingram (RS Sophomore)
Newcomers
- Damari Alston (Freshman)
Wide Receiver (10)
Departures
- Demetris Robertson (Eligibility exhausted)
- Caylin Newton (Eligibility exhausted)
- Elijah Canion (Transfers to Purdue)
Returners
- Shedrick Jackson (COVID year eligible)
- Ja’Varrius Johnson (RS Junior)
- Kobe Hudson (Junior)
- Ze’Vian Capers (Junior)
- Malcolm Johnson Jr (RS Sophomore)
- J.J. Evans (RS Sophomore)
- Tar’Varish Dawson (RS Freshman)
Newcomers
- Omari Kelly (Freshman)
- Jay Fair (Freshman)
- Camden Brown (Freshman)
Tight End
Departures
- None
Returners
- John Samuel Shenker (COVID year eligible)
- Luke Deal (RS Junior)
- Tyler Fromm (RS Junior)
- Brandon Frazier (RS Sophomore)
- Landen King (Sophomore)
Newcomers
- Micah Riley-Ducker (Freshman)
Offensive Line (13)
Departures
- Brodarious Hamm (NFL)
- Tashawn Manning (Transfers to Kentucky)
- Brandon Council (Eligibility exhausted)
Returners
- Nick Brahms (COVID year eligible)
- Alec Jackson (COVID year eligible)
- Austin Troxell (COVID year eligible)
- Brenden Coffey (COVID year eligible)
- Kilian Zierer (RS Senior)
- Kameron Stutts (RS Senior)
- Jalil Irvin (RS Senior)
- Keiondre Jones (RS Junior)
- Avery Jernigan (RS Junior)
- Tate Johnson (RS Junior)
- Colby Smith (RS Freshman)
- Garner Langlo (RS Freshman)
Newcomers
- Eston Harris Jr (Freshman)
Defensive Line (14)
Departures
- Tony Fair (Eligibility exhausted)
Returners
- Marquis Burks (Expected to use extra COVID year)
- Dre Butler (Senior)
- Marcus Harris (RS Junior)
- Colby Wooden (RS Junior)
- JJ Pegues (Junior)
- Zykeivous Walker (Junior)
- Jeremiah Wright (RS Sophomore)
- Daniel Foster-Allen (RS Sophomore)
- Lee Hunter (RS Freshman)
- Marquis Robinson (RS Freshman)
- Ian Mathews (RS Freshman)
- Tobechi Okoli (RS Freshman)
Newcomers
- Jeffrey M’ba (Sophomore)
- Enyce Sledge (Freshman)
EDGE (4)
Departures
- T.D. Moultry (Eligibility exhausted)
- Caleb Johnson (Entered transfer portal)
Returners
- Derick Hall (Senior)
- Eku Leota (Senior)
- Romello Height (Junior)
- Dylan Brooks (RS Freshman)
Newcomers
- None
Linebacker
Departures
- Zakoby McClain (NFL)
- Chandler Wooten (Eligibility exhausted)
Returners
- Owen Pappoe (Senior)
- Kameron Brown (RS Junior)
- Wesley Steiner (Junior)
- Cam Riley (Junior)
- Desmond Tisdol (RS Sophomore)
- Joko Willis (RS Sophomore)
Newcomers
- Robert Woodyard (Freshman)
- Powell Gordon (Freshman)
Cornerback (8)
Departures
- Roger McCreary (NFL)
Returners
- Dreshun Miller (COVID year eligible)
- Nehemiah Pritchett (Senior)
- Jaylin Simpson (RS Junior)
- Ro Torrence (Junior)
- Eric Reed Jr (RS Sophomore)
- A.D. Diamond (RS Freshman)
Newcomers
- Keionte Scott (Sophomore)
- JaDarian Rhym (Freshman)
Safety (8)
Departures
- Bydarrius Knighten (Eligibility exhausted)
- Malcolm Askew (Eligibility exhausted)
- Ladarius Tennison (Transfers to Ole Miss)
- Ahmari Harvey (Entered transfer portal)
Returners
- Smoke Monday (COVID year eligible)
- Zion Puckett (RS Junior)
- Donovan Kaufman (RS Sophomore)
- Cayden Bridges (RS Freshman)
Newcomers
- Marquise Gilbert (Sophomore)
- Austin Ausberry (Freshman)
- Tre Donaldson (Freshman)
- Caleb Wooden (Freshman)
Special Teams
Departures
- None
Returners
- Anders Carlson (COVID year eligible)
- Oscar Chapman (Junior)
Newcomers
- Alex McPherson
