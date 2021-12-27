Birmingham Bowl: Auburn vs Houston — Time, TV Channel, Weather, Odds

Birmingham Bowl: Auburn vs Houston

Game time: 11:00 am CST/12:00 pm EST - Tuesday, December 28th, 2021

Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

TV channel: ESPN (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup)

Stream: ESPN College Football Streaming

Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream

Weather: As of now, the weather looks to have a pretty solid forecast, with highs in the low 60s, lows in the upper 40s, and a slight chance of post-Christmas rain.

Betting Line: The opening line has Auburn favored by a field goal, with the over/under coming in at 51.5 points.

Hey, we’re not playing at Legion Field! How about that? Auburn will take on a team that has lost just twice this year, to Texas Tech and Cincinnati, and came within a victory in the AAC Championship of heading to a New Year’s Six bowl game. Instead, they get little old us.

What’s fun here is that Auburn could complete the Tuberville Trifecta for Houston, since they lost to two other previous Tubs coaching stops. Knowing our luck, third time’s the charm for them. However, we really don’t know how this new coaching staff will approach the bowl preparation. Gus Malzahn never was a fan of working to win bowl games that didn’t matter, but Bryan Harsin may realize that this is a huge stepping stone to provide momentum into 2022 and end his first year on a high note (and with a winning record).

Settle in with your Christmas gifts, grab a turkey sandwich, and enjoy this one as your bridge the gap until New Year’s!