Auburn Football Recruiting: One Week To Early Signing Period

Fair warning this is going to be a long post. Most major programs a week out from early signing period have the majority of their class in place and are looking to close on a few high profile targets. But given the absolute bananas coaching carousel this off-season and Bryan Harsin’s more methodical, patient recruiting process, Auburn heads into next week with a lot still up in the air.

It honestly feels like a more old school National Signing Day when you’d take off work or skip school to watch the theatrics of major college programs attempting to predict the mind’s of teenage athletes. Or was that just me....

Auburn currently has the 34th ranked class in the country and the 13th ranked class in the SEC per 247 Composite. Those are very un-Auburn like numbers and there is a noticeable portion of the fanbase on edge about where things might be going. Given the fact we just witnessed one of the most epic collapses by an Auburn football team that I can remember this past November, I understand their reservations.

But it would rival giving up 40 unanswered in Jordan-Hare to a Mike Leach offense or failing to complete one of the biggest Iron Bowl upsets in history despite having a 99.9% win projection with less than 2 minutes to go for the Tigers to finish ranked 2nd to last in the conference this recruiting cycle. The real question is how high is the ceiling in 2022? To be honest, I didn’t think it would be very high a couple of months ago. However, all the coaching change craziness and the absolutely insane Iron Bowl atmosphere along with Auburn’s relentless pursuit of some big time prospects, the Tigers are in position to have one of the strongest closes in college football.

Finishing is not something Harsin’s program did well on the field to end the season. It’s something he HAS to do on the trail over the coming days.

Let’s take a look.

Quarterback (1-2)

Auburn’s three year starting QB and AU legacy has yet to confirm he’s coming back next season because that’s just how things are these days on the Plains. The Tigers have flirted with the idea of taking a 2nd quarterback all cycle but obviously if Bo bolts for the NFL or shockingly enters the transfer portal then I would expect Bryan Harsin to look for a replacement via the portal.

Commits

4-star Holden Geriner - Geriner wasted no time taking to social media to reaffirm his commitment following Mike Bobo’s ouster. Auburn’s longest tenured commit has been one of the leaders of this class and is completely bought into what Bryan Harsin is selling as his vision of the program. Geriner is also putting together a monster senior season and will play for a state title this Friday. I don’t think he’s ready to be a day 1 starter on the Plains but he’s the prototype for what Harsin wants running this offense in the future.

Targets

4-star Tanner Bailey - Following the news that Mario Cristobal was headed to Miami, long time Ducks commit Tanner Bailey announced he was stepping back from his pledge. The Gordo High School standout is an Auburn legacy and would jump at the opportunity to play for the Tigers. The big question is whether Auburn will make a move. We will likely know this weekend if he shows up for an official visit. Something I am keeping a close eye on in the coming days.

Running Back (2)

It seems certain at this point that Auburn will take two running backs. If Tank were to enter the portal Auburn would likely look for a third via transfer but I refuse to consider that reality just yet so we will stick with two for now. That final running back spot appears down to two names.

Commits

4-star Damari Alston - One of Auburn’s most vocal recruiters, Alston is completely locked in with the Tigers despite the OC change. He continues to work hard behind the scenes trying to recruit other big name players to join him on the Plains. I am not sure there’s ever been a player as active as a recruiter as Alston. Oh and he’s a pretty durn good back too.

Targets

4-star Tre’Vonte Citizen - Following an in home visit from Carnell Williams last Sunday, Citizen chose to back off his LSU pledge. The nation’s #9 back is unquestionably Auburn’s top target at running back and they are throwing everything into completing this flip. But this recruitment is still very much up in the air including whether or not he signs next week. Florida, now lead by Billy Napier who has built lots of strong Louisiana connections, is attempting to make a late push and might be getting him on campus for an official visit this weekend. It remains to be seen what new LSU head coach Brian Kelly decides to do but you would have to think he’d make getting Citizen back into the class a top priority. Whole lot of turns left in this race.

4-star Justin Wiliams - Williams’s patience was finally rewarded at the Iron Bowl when Auburn extended an offer. Williams, despite being committed to West Virginia for much of the fall, was a regular attendee to games at Jordan-Hare. He’s someone Auburn RB coach Carnell Williams loves. But Auburn won’t give him the green light until they have gotten a firm red one from Citizen so the dance continues. Meanwhile, Tennessee is looking to capitalize on the delay and will be hosting Williams for an official visit this weekend. He took one to the Plains last weekend and announced on social media these are his final 2 teams. How Auburn handles this final RB spot in the class will be fascinating to watch over this next week.

Wide Receiver (4-5)

Auburn has already lost one player to the portal and I expect more defections before the 2022 season. This was a glaring weakness for the Tigers this past fall and I think the staff would be completely fine overturning this room over the off-season. There are some critical battles down the stretch that could turn this from a pretty good group to one of the strengths of the class. Oh and the Tigers are swinging for the fences in the portal as well.

Commits

4-star Omari Kelly - Despite the WR and OC coaching changes, Kelly appears to be solid to the Tigers. The Hewitt-Trussville star could feasibly play all 3 wide receiver spots in Auburn’s offense and has a chance to be an early impact player for the Tigers.

Targets

4-star WR Darrius Clemons - This has been a wild ride of a recruitment and we aren’t close to done. Clemons was the very first recruit Bryan Harsin offered after taking the Auburn job and has been near, if not at the top of the recruiting board the whole cycle. The Tigers felt great about where they stood heading into the season and then the Ducks WR class fell apart. Following 2 decommits, Oregon made it clear the big man could stay close to home and it appeared that Auburn was done. But then Mario Cristobal took the Miami job and now things have swung dramatically back in the Tigers direction. Just a week ago Auburn was not planning on flying out to see Clemons but are now expected to be in Portland tomorrow in hopes of locking down the big WR. Michigan is working hard to get a late OV from the playmaker and USC under Lincoln Riley is also trying to get involved. As of today though the Tigers look to once again be the team to beat.

Tight End (1)

Barring any surprises Auburn seems set at tight end. They identified their top target and were able to land him over the summer.

Commits

3-star Micah Riley-Ducker - You’d be hard pressed to find a prospect better suited to play the tight end position in Auburn’s offense than Riley-Ducker. The Nebraska native chose the Tigers over Iowa, Iowa State, and Illinois over the summer. He took to social media not long after the Bobo news hit to let everyone know he’s still committed and ready to work. I truly believe the Tigers have a chance at putting two NFL caliber tight ends on the field over the next 3-4 years with Riley-Ducker and Landen King.

Targets

3-star Colston Loveland (Michigan) - If there is a surprise at the tight end position it would be the flipping of Wolverine commit Colston Loveland. The top ranked player in the state of Idaho is someone Harsin is very familiar with the but the big man appears to be locked in with the Wolverines. Per AuburnLive’s Cole Pinkston, the Tigers are expected to visit Loveland this week. Undoubtedly they are hoping to convince him to take an official visit this weekend but as of today that looks unlikely.

Offensive Line (4-6)

There are lots of reasons for why Auburn floundered in November but none bigger than the simple fact that Auburn could not run the ball when they needed to most. That all starts up front where the Tigers have not fielded an SEC caliber OL in some time. I expect Auburn to be VERY active in the portal but that has to be a stop gap measure. The real solution to this problem is signing 4-5 quality prep prospects every cycle. Gus Malzahn failed to do that during his tenure. Starting next week we will see if Bryan Harsin can do better.

Commits

3-star Eston Harris - One of the quietest but biggest pieces of news to come out from this past weekend was Harris announcing that he’s solid to the Tigers. The big man took his official visit to the Plains this past weekend and despite the shake up at OC is planning to sign with Auburn next week. Interestingly, he’s expected to begin his career at guard.

Targets

4-star Julian Armella - I don’t know how Bryan Harsin is going to be as a closer on the trail but you have to give him some respect for his ability to very quickly get involved with some big time players. Auburn has been in contact with Armella for a month or so but have never really been considered a contender. That changed over the weekend when the big man joined his high school teammate Camden Brown for an official visit. This is probably still a long shot with FSU seen as the team to beat. But the Tigers are at least in the picture and will likely be a hat on the table next week.

Defensive Line (3-4)

Undoubtedly the position with the most upside as we enter the final stretch is defensive line. Nick Eason has the early makings of an elite recruiter but we will see if he can close the deal over the coming days. A few of these recruitments go Auburn’s way and the perception of this class changes dramatically.

Commits

4-star Caden Story - Not much has been said or written about Auburn’s highest ranked commit but that’s what happens to kids that commit early and don’t waiver. The big man is a perfect fit for Derek Mason’s multiple fronts and reminds me a lot of Marcus Harris. Don’t sleep on this kid. He can play.

Targets

5-star Shemar Stewart - I don’t have a ton of optimism here but it’s a recruitment worth tracking. The #8 overall player in the 2022 class won’t sign until February and still has 3 official visits to use. Auburn is working hard to land one of them in January and it sounds like it’s actually possible. However, Texas A&M is the major favorite right now with Miami likely poised to make a big move. But hey, anything can happen if you can get a kid on campus.

Linebacker/EDGE (2-3)

Jeff Schmedding has the challenging task of stepping into the job held by former Auburn fan favorite and ace recruiter Travis Williams. There are still a lot of people down on Schmedding because he’s not T-WILL. He has a chance though next week to prove he can bring some big time players to the Plains too.

Commits

3-star Powell Gordon - Injuries really impacted Gordon’s season in 2022 but Auburn fans got a taste of what this kid can bring when Auburn High School nearly pulled the upset over IMG. Gordon was unblockable all night coming off the edge consistently whooping 5-star Bama commit Tyler Booker. The big question is whether or not Gordon can keep that quickness while bulking up to 230+ pounds. If he can, he’s got a chance to be a major impact player for the Tigers.

Targets

4-star Robert Woodyard (Alabama) - At this point it would be a bigger surprise if Woodyard signed with Bama than Auburn. Schmedding made Woodyard an immediate priority after being hired and it seems this recruitment has been trending Auburn’s way since a quiet official visit over the summer. I feel like because Woodyard’s recruitment has been headed this way for some time people aren’t giving this possible victory the credit it deserves. If Auburn can successfully flip a blue chip linebacker from Mobile, AL away from the Tide on signing day, that’s a massive win for the Tigers and not something they’ve really ever pulled off before against Nick Saban.

Cornerback (2-3)

A lot of recruits have taken notice of Roger McCreary’s climbing draft stock and Auburn cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge has the Tigers poised for a big time finish. Like Eason, he’s showing some early flashes of being a big time recruiter.

Targets

4-star JaDarian Rhym (LSU) - Auburn has been working to flip Rhym since the summer but didn’t seem to start gaining traction until this fall. Now it’s a full on battle with Auburn positioned to possibly pull off the big time flip next week. If LSU retains Corey Raymond as is expected that would make things more difficult but even in that case it seems Auburn is sitting in a really good spot. He’s expected to officially visit the Plains this weekend. If he makes that trip instead of returning to Baton Rouge, I really like Auburn’s chances.

Safety (2-3)

Derek Mason overturned the safety room pretty quickly last off-season and will probably do the same this year with Smoke Monday, Bydarrius Knighten and Ladarrius Tennison all gone. The Tigers already have a number of safeties committed but still have their eyes on a player or two.

Commits

4-star Tre Donaldson - I am skeptical Donaldson ever plays a single snap of football on the Plains but so far the plan for him is to play both football and basketball. After returning from injury Donaldson absolutely balled out and to me has the makings of an NFL safety one day. But Bruce Pearl also sees him as his future point guard and in all things we must trust Bruce.

Targets

3-star Marquis Gilbert - Once again Auburn and Florida State are locked in a major recruiting battle. The #1 JUCO safety seemed to be favoring the Tigers earlier this fall but an FSU offer shook things up. The Noles are closer to home and that appeals to Gilbert but this battle is far from over. The Tigers continue to push and both sides seem confident in where they stand as we hit the home stretch.

Special Teams (1)

Gotta give kickers some love too especially when they are the best at what they do.

Commits

3-star Alex McPherson - Anders Carlson is reportedly mulling over a return to the Plains next fall but regardless if it’s next year or 2023, McPherson is the future at Auburn’s kicker position. He’s not very big but McPherson possesses one of the strongest legs in the class and will look to continue Auburn’s long stretch of excellent kickers.

War Eagle!