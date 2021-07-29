J.T. Thor heading to the Charlotte Hornets

Born in Nebraska, raised in Alaska, and now he’s heading to the NBA.

J.T. Thor was drafted by the Detroit Pistons tonight with the 37th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He will head to the Charlotte Hornets as part of the Mason Plumlee trade.

Thor joins a frontcourt featuring the likes of Gordon Hayward, Cody Zeller, P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges. The Hornets also have an extremely young and talented backcourt with LaMelo Ball and 1st Round Pick James Bouknight from Connecticut.

Thor’s best game with the Tigers last season came in Lexington when he had 24 points and 9 rebounds.

He averaged 9.4 PPG and 5 RPG last season for the Tigers and his upside is something that made him attractive to NBA teams.

Good luck in Charlotte J.T. and War Eagle!