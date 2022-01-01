2023 4-star Offensive Lineman Bradyn Joiner Chooses Auburn Over Georgia, Penn State

The Tigers ended 2021 on a five game losing streak and with a losing record. It was not the year that Bryan Harsin likely intended to have as Auburn’s new head coach. But those are last year problems. It’s 2022 and the Tigers are starting things off right. Today, 4-star OG Bradyn Joiner announced his pledge to the Tigers choosing Auburn over Georgia and Penn State.

When Joiner landed his Auburn offer at halftime during the Ole Miss game, it really felt like when not if he’d join Auburn’s class. The big man transferred to Auburn High School this past fall following his former Oxford head coach to the Plains. Before the season, Georgia was believed to be the favorite but the Tigers’ new coaching staff made a big impression on the big man. They didn’t offer immediately wanting to see him perform this fall. After getting a chance to see him for 2 months they pulled the trigger and were able to close on a big time first commitment for the 2023 class.

Highlights

Scouting Report

Joiner is a stout, wide bodied athlete who spent much of 2021 on the defensive side of the ball due to the surplus of offensive line talent at Auburn High School. While the big man could play nose tackle for the Tigers, Auburn’s staff is recruiting him as an interior lineman likely at center. This is a kid with a powerful lower body who is not easily displaced at the line of scrimmage. He moves well despite the girth and has the skillset to see the field early for the Tigers.

The Class

Auburn now has its first commitment of the 2023 class. Every recruiting class in important but some stand out as bigger opportunities. The state of Alabama is absolutely loaded in this next cycle already featuring five 5-star prospects and 11 total players ranked in the top 100. It’s imperative that Bryan Harsin holds his own instate this cycle and a top 10 class is a must. Landing a blue chip like Joiner is an excellent way to start the cycle.

War Eagle Bradyn!