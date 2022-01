Auburn went through a 2-0 week on the road, leading to the Tigers rising to 2nd in the national polls, just a hair behind Gonzaga for the top overall spot.

Listen in to review the road wins over Alabama and Ole Miss with Crow, Mr. Peacock Himself in Ryan Sterritt, and AU Chief bringing you the sultriest Fort Payne ASMR you could imagine.

It’s a huge week as the Tigers return home to face Georgia, and then Kentucky this Saturday.