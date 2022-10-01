Staff Picks — Auburn vs. LSU

All my life, even the bad Auburn teams usually played LSU tough. A 5-5-1 team in 1992 beat LSU on a last-second field goal by Scott Etheridge. The abysmal ‘98 team trailed by just 2 at halftime and was only down 6 with six minutes to go. The terrible offense in 2008 still nearly took down the defending national champions, leading 21-20 before giving up the go-ahead touchdown with 67 seconds remaining. The debacle of 2012 surely wasn’t obvious when Auburn lost the LSU 12-10.

This feels different. I have absolutely no confidence that Auburn can win this game. I’d be willing to bet that any Auburn fan talking themselves into a win is relying on the general weirdness that happens when these two teams come together. I don’t think it matters anymore. Auburn is poorly coached. Auburn does not have a good offensive line. Auburn’s linebackers have struggled with gap control.

I’m not saying this gets ugly, but I just don’t see a way Auburn wins it. What do the rest of us think?

Auburn (+8) vs. LSU (O/U 46)

SP+ Pick: LSU 28-23 (lol how would we score 23?)

Jack Condon

Ryan S Sterritt

Josh Black

AU Chief

Son of Crow

Dr Will McLaughlin

Josh Dub

AU Nerd

James Jones

WAR EAGLE!