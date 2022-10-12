How to Watch and Listen: Auburn @ Ole Miss; Time, TV Channel, Weather

Week 07: Auburn @ #9 Ole Miss

Game time: 11:00 am CST/12:00 pm EST - Saturday, October 15th, 2022

Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

TV channel: ESPN (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup)

TV Announcers: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream (Andy Burcham/Stan White/Ronnie Brown)

Weather: Cloudy, potential rain, hot. Let’s get in, get out, and get rid of a coach.

Betting Line: Ole Miss is favored by 14.5 points this weekend, with the over/under set at 54.5 points. That’s about a 35-20 win for Ole Miss, but can we even score that many points?