The Unofficial Official College & Mag Survivor Pool - v6.7

The pickings are getting slim.

As I expected coming into this year, the SEC has two elite teams, and then a whole lot of average in the middle. Sure, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State have looked really good so far this season, but if I told you all three of those teams finished 9-3 or worse, would you be surprised? All three programs still have Alabama on the schedule, and both Tennessee and Mississippi State have UGA later on.

For those of you that entrusted your lives to Mark Stoops last week - I’m sorry. For your sake, I hope that’s not a preview of football seasons to come. It’ll be pretty cool, though, when we have our head coach playing “Welcome to the Jungle” live as the team leaves the tunnel.

Has anyone ever seen Axl Rose and Mark Stoops in the same place? pic.twitter.com/NxhedWJx65 — Travis Graf (@TravisGrafHoops) August 12, 2021

RIP

AUNerd

danster08

PalmettoTiger

THE GAMES

We now have two teams (Mississippi State, Ole Miss) that have been picked by all survivors. I’ll no longer be including them as options to be picked. Eligible teams to be picked in bold. All times CT.

Auburn @ #9 Ole Miss - 11:00 AM

Vandy @ #2 UGA - 2:30 PM

#3 Alabama @ #6 Tennessee - 2:30 PM

Arkansas @ BYU - 2:30 PM

LSU @ Florida - 6:00 PM

#16 Mississippi State @ #22 Kentucky - 6:30 PM

RULES

For those who haven’t played, the rules are simple. Each week, you are to pick one SEC team to win their game. If you pick correctly, you advance. If you do not, well, see you next year I guess. Once you pick a team, though, you may not pick them again. If you picked Georgia over Oregon in the opener, you may not pick Georgia the rest of the year.

As usual, you can only pick a team who is playing a P5 opponent. No picking Auburn over Mercer, or Tennessee over Ball State. I will go ahead and make a ruling on this now - you can pick Arkansas over Cincinnati, since the Bearcats made the Playoff last year, or over BYU, since they’re kind of a middling Independent.

I’m going to introduce a new way to pick this year by utilizing a Google Form each week. Picks can still be made in the comments section as well, but I wanted to be able to allow our friends on various social media platforms to play as well. Lastly, picks MUST be made by kickoff of the game you are picking.

Those who have been around will know, but a word of advice for any new players - go ahead and outline your picks for the season now. You don’t want to be the one with no eligible teams left to pick in October when everyone is on a BYE.

I will track the results in a Google Sheet, which I will share here each week. If you believe I put you down for the wrong pick, please let me know.