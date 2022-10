At this point I ought to make Nerd write this thing

It’s the first week with bye weeks for the rest of the conference (Vandy got one early, but they also played during Week 0), but there are some pretty decent matchups throughout the conference. Also theoretically Auburn will play Mississippi, but they don’t have to!

Arkansas (+1) @ Brigham Young (O/U 66.5)

Alabama (-9) @ Tennessee (O/U 66)

Vanderbilt (+38) @ Georgia (O/U 57)

LSU (+2.5) @ Florida (O/U 50.5)

Mississippi State (-4) @ Kentucky (O/U 50.5)

Staff Picks