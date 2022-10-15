SNAP JUDGMENTS: Ole Miss 48, Auburn 34

MMMMM Auburn ran for more than 300 yards, had three pretty good quarters, and lost by two touchdowns. When the offense finally starts to figure it out a bit, the defense completely fails. Let’s just end this charade.

All today proved to me is that there is plenty of talent on this team to be more competitive. These backs are really good. The OL can at least push someone around. To be honest, now we know why the coaching staff might have believed they could run the ball well this year, because this defense cannot stop the run. Especially with limited rotation and injuries. This team remains poorly coached. Turnovers against played a huge part. The surprise onside kick was embarrassing. This needs to be the end. It probably won’t be, but it needs to be.

-James Jones

-AU Chief

A bad PI call was devastating but this game was lost due to this team being poorly coached. Special teams kickoff alignments exposing an onside kick that’s likely been there on film for weeks along with an undisciplined team that doesn’t fall on fumbled footballs laying on the ground or communicate in the secondary during motions is a team that hasn’t been prepared from the spring onward to play winning football. We have enough players to beat Ole Miss. We showed that today. But the work over the spring and summer on some basic level fundamentals was missing which proved enough to be the difference and swing this game.

I don’t know when Bryan Harsin will be fired. I hope it’s early in the morning of Sunday October 16, 2022. The reality is that it may be a situation where this roster might have such a mass exodus to sit out until the portal opens that firing him now does more harm than good. Not that they’re doing more than the bare minimum now, but this Boise staff in Auburn might as well just punch the clock if he’s gone. The players could suffer for that. We’re not in the meetings…to see just how bad this is with him, and therefore can’t see how bad this might actually get without him. I’d still fire him tomorrow if I had my way. We need to get to work on naming the next AD in the next 7-14 days. We need to work on a consensus among stakeholders, including the new AD, on the next head coach. What we don’t have to do is reset a coaching market that is already ours for the taking. But I think the work behind the scenes makes it worth it to go ahead, pay this awful fit of a football coach his money, and we never speak of this horrific coaching tenure ever again as soon as possible.