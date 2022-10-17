Boom! Roasted! Week 7: Release

In this day and age, days like Saturday are rare days. Six Top-25 matchups, three of which finished as one score games. One shot after another to the point where some games had to be written off just to make space for your eyeballs to take in something else. That’s normally what we here at the Roasted are for. When something massive happens, we normally take in the things around it, like TCU taking down Okie State in 2 OTs to continue its undefeated season!

Woh…what kind of meth nightmare did we just see there.

Or we make a nod to the twitter folks who teabag over a dead body in fantastic fashion, even if it so happens to be a team we love way too dearly.

Also, we found this in the drafts pic.twitter.com/tGgDFVf4VL — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 15, 2022

Damn…but a tip of the cap.

But this is not a typical Monday dear reader, no no.

This is a full scale Finebaum Alert Monday.

So, since Neyland Stadium is fully roasted already, let’s get Roasted as well.

PAW PAW WOULD BE SO PROUD

I don’t know about you, but I woke up with a weird feeling that I’ve only felt a few other times in the past 15-20 years on Iron Bowl mornings. Just…different. And apparently I wasn’t the only one as people were preparing for what would hopefully come.

Brought the checkerboard to papaw.. he always hated Alabama the most. Get it done this weekend @vol_football pic.twitter.com/UMrCF5wxqm — Josh Hazelwood (@j0shhazelwood) October 13, 2022

I mean…that is one way to tailgate for sure.

But as…different…as that is, it wasn’t even close to this.

Wow…I never thought I’d…wow…

So on to the ball game where the Vols tried to get in the Tide’s head early and often with some interesting intimidation tactics.

Tennessee LT Jeremiah Crawford projectile vomits in Alabama’s direction, then nods his head like: What. pic.twitter.com/Z2KGtf3Swz — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) October 15, 2022

So let’s count down, we have fans acting erratically – check, we have players doing odd things on the field – check, but for a full on Bama melt, we need to have an overly angry Nick Saban…

Man I love angry Saban pic.twitter.com/fyjiTUFW01 — AuBarnTrooper (@auBarnTrooper) October 15, 2022

OH HELL! WE HAVE A BAMA LOSS BREWING!!

Indeed we did, as Alabama would miss a game winning 50 yard FG, WITH :15 LEFT, only to have Tennessee complete 2 passes for a total of 45 yards to set up their own 40 yard FG to win it.

TENNESSEE’s GAME WINNING FIELD GOAL FLUTTERS THROUGH THE UPRIGHTS! KNOXVILLE HAS FLOODED ONTO THE FIELD! #GBO #CollegeFootball



pic.twitter.com/AIxAgX3PpK — The College Football & Basketball Experience (@TCEonSGPN) October 15, 2022

Which would send the entire state of Tennessee into a clog dancing fit

FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2006! TENNESSEE BEATS ALABAMA pic.twitter.com/hqMGMO5Cwa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 15, 2022

But man, that was a wounded duck of a kick, how much did he make that by you ask?

Tennessee beats Alabama and the UT fans storm the field! ⁦@rockytopinsider⁩ pic.twitter.com/RELv4VPyLd — Ric Butler (@Ric_Butler) October 16, 2022

Not a whole freaking lot.

But it went through and it leads to my favorite part of a game winner at the buzzer, the field rush.

The best part of this video is not the field rush, but watch the Tennessee students faces before the kick and when the ball is in the air. I never saw the kick, I just watched the reaction @LateKickJosh @NextRoundLive @dennisdoddcbs @cjogara pic.twitter.com/Dq6eqF56Qj — Jim Dunaway (@jimdunaway) October 16, 2022

The fans would end up tearing down the goal post that the kick just went through and found it a new home.

Tennessee fans have placed the goalposts in the river. Where it will live forever.pic.twitter.com/6iUuCCTfoM — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) October 16, 2022

It’s a good thing the waters are low right now in that river cause I’m sure they were able to avoid the ones thrown in there from the 98 Florida game. However, apparently Tennessee is struggling to pay for that $100,000 field rush and needs help for the game this weekend.

The SEC has fined Tennessee $100,000 for a wild, field-storming celebration after a win over Alabama.



Meanwhile, the school has turned to fans to help pay for new goalposts.https://t.co/rQU0icjSkc — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 16, 2022

What in the cheap party host? Excuse me Danny…which I feel weird calling a grown man Danny, but you asked me to…but I don’t know If you know this, but you get at least 35 Mil from the SEC TV rights deal alone…let alone you shoving how Food City is the official Supermarket of the Vols or plugging Tennessee Natural Gas into my ears every time someone says they are chilly in the stadium. I think you got the $15,000 to hang up some new goal posts and don’t have to panhandle to your fan base that is having to take grass from you to put in their yard.

Oh you don’t know what I’m talking about Danny…

which one of y’all took a chunk out of the checkerboard pic.twitter.com/53r1Sf1x2A — Ben McKee (@benmckee14) October 16, 2022

Yeah, you need to take care of your front yard before you worry about the lawn ornaments!

The worst part is, they will never catch that criminal mastermind that took the checkerboard…

DUN DUN

CAUGHT HER RED HANDED! So this is why they make you carry in clear plastic bags only at Auburn games.

Imagine this lady sneaking out of Neyland Stadium like she took the Declaration of Independence, getting home and placing that turf in her yard. That is one spot the dog will never wet on…ever…

Now, Tennessee fans, we as Auburn fans know a thing or two about beating Saban, and Brad Lester had some advice as you enjoy your afterglow.

Tennessee better hide ole Smokey…. Bama fans have a habit of poisoning things with bark. — Brad Lester (@BradLester1) October 16, 2022

And to put a cap on this one, one final nerd roast of the Tide.

Prior to today, AP top-3 teams were 476-0 when scoring 49+ points



They are now 476-1 — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) October 16, 2022

That’s it for this week kids. I know I know, one game isn’t enough but damn it was a good one. Feel free to post anything else below and we will point and laugh at it in the comments.

Until then, parents, you need to have a discussion with your children about what may be to come.