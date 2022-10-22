Staff Picks — SEC Week 8

It probably says something about where Auburn is right now that I’m actually looking forward to this picks post rather than the Auburn version. How are we looking this week?

Nerd remains the leader. Main thing is to get this article out early enough that you can fade Ryan and Chief. It’s the least I can do.

We’ve got a boatload of bye weeks this week, including our own Tigers, so this is the only picks article this week. Just five games on the schedule, and one of them is an FCS game.

UT-Martin (+38) @ Tennessee (O/U 69.5)

Mississippi (+1.5) @ LSU (O/U 65)

Vanderbilt (+14) @ Missouri (O/U 49.5)

Mississippi State (+21) @ Alabama (O/U 61)

Texas A&M (-3) @ South Carolina (O/U 44.5)

Staff Picks