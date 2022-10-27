How to Watch and Listen: Auburn vs Arkansas; Time, TV Channel, Weather

Week 08: Auburn vs Arkansas
Game time: 11:00 am CST/12:00 pm EST - Saturday, October 19th, 2022
Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL
TV channel: SEC Network (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup)
- TV Announcers: Dave Neal, Deuce McCallister, Andraya Carter
Stream: Watch ESPN
Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream (Andy Burcham/Stan White/Ronnie Brown)
Weather: Cloudy, high of 73. Perfect conditions to hire an AD and get rid of a head coach.
Betting Line: Arkansas is favored by 3.5 points this weekend, with the over/under set at 62.0 points. That’s about a 33-29 win for the Hogs, so let’s see what ends up happening.
