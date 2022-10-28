Staff Picks — SEC Week 9

Another light week with several teams sitting out their couches. Just five games, all within the SEC, are on the slate this week. We’ve got A&M trying to find points against the Rebels, South Carolina attempting to play with a number left of their name against Missouri, what should be a great game between Tennessee and Kentucky, and a probably bludgeoning in the Cocktail Party to discuss here.

Whew buddy I was on fire last week. 11-0-1, with the push coming in the total for the game no one calls the Magnolia Bowl. I now sit just 0.2 SportsIQ points behind Nerd for the top spot. Which also happens to be the difference between Chief and Ryan at the bottom. Then it’s just 0.4 more to get to Crow. If I’m not on the show, don’t trust Orange & True for your betting knowledge my friends.

Georgia (-22.5) vs. Florida (O/U 56.5)

Missouri (+2.5) @ South Carolina (O/U 46)

Kentucky (+12) @ Tennessee (O/U 61)

Mississippi (-2) @ Texas A&M (O/U 54.5)

Staff Picks