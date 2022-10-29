Staff Picks — Auburn vs. Arkansas

Once again we go to the dentist’s office for the root canal that is the 2022 season. I decided after the Missouri game that I was going to throw my focus for the season into tailgating, except even that has been ruined by the scourge of 11am kickoffs to which this team has been banished. Post-game tailgates just aren’t the same (granted my favorite tailgate of last year was after the Mississippi State game, even as terrible as that game was).

There’s two ways to look at this game to me:

Auburn has more overall talent than Arkansas Arkansas is good at running the ball, and Auburn is terrible at stopping the run

Which one of those will take hold this weekend? Was Auburn’s resurgent ground game in Oxford a factor of Mississippi’s terrible 3-2-6 box structure or Auburn finding something on the offensive line? Did Auburn use the bye week to fix some of the terrible run fits that have plagued this team against Penn State, Georgia, and Mississippi? Let’s see what our staff thinks.

Auburn (+3.5) vs. Arkansas (O/U 62)

SP+ Pick: Auburn 30-29

Arkansas 21- Harsin 15

This team won’t win another game with Harsin here and I hate it for the players

