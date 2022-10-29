GAME RECAP: Arkansas 41, Auburn 27

Auburn lost for the fourth straight time today, breaking a 6-game winning streak over Arkansas, and looking lost in the process for most of the day.

The Tigers fell 41-27 to drop to 3-5 overall, and 1-4 in the SEC, while Arkansas improved to 5-3, 2-3 in the SEC. The Hogs were able to move the ball nearly at will, amassing more than 500 total yards and nearly rushing for 300 yards on the Tiger defense.

Who knows how long Bryan Harsin is going to continue to be employed as head coach here on the Plains, but he needs to be relieved of his duties as soon as possible.

GAME RECAP

WHOOOO. Like we’ve seen for the majority of the season, things were tough for Auburn today. The game started with a nice defensive series from the Tigers, as they held Arkansas to a three-and-out for negative yardage and gave the offense the ball in good field position.

Robby Ashford started out and took the ball from just shy of midfield and drove 22 yards in 7 plays, but Anders Carlson missed a 46-yard field goal to keep things scoreless after one drive apiece. After three plays on the Hogs’ second drive, they fumbled and Auburn recovered in Arkansas territory. After a short drive, Carlson made his second field goal attempt of the day to put Auburn ahead 3-0.

Arkansas then found some offense, as on consecutive drives they went the distance. First, K.J. Jefferson plunged in from a yard out to put the Pigs on top 7-3. It capped a 75-yard drive, and then he followed that up with an 80-yard drive finishing in a 13-yard rushing touchdown. Arkansas led 14-3 midway through the second quarter.

Tank Bigsby gave the Tigers a boost on the next possession, giving Auburn the big play they desperately needed and scoring from 41 yards out. Auburn trailed 14-10 after their first touchdown of the day.

Both sides traded field goals late in the half, and the intermission hit with Arkansas ahead 17-13.

After the break, Auburn took the kickoff and drove into range for another field goal try, but Carlson’s third attempt of the day was blocked. Arkansas then drove 64 yards in 9 plays, and Jefferson found Jadon Haselwood for an 11-yard touchdown pass to increase the lead to 24-13. They followed that drive with one that began at their own 6-yard line. Raheim Sanders burst through for 76 yards on the opening play, flipping the field, and just a few plays later the Hogs got another score from Rashod Dubinion to boost the margin to 31-13 at the end of the third quarter.

K.J. Jefferson had a big run to bring the Hogs deep into Auburn territory on their next possession, and they went into the afternoon shadows in the South end zone. Dubinion added his second straight touchdown to push the lead to 38-13 after an 84-yard drive. Auburn did grab another touchdown, as Camden Brown caught a back-shoulder fade from Ashford for a 9-yard score. That touchdown pulled the Tigers within a 38-20 deficit after a 78-yard drive, but with just 5:28 left there was too little time remaining. The Hogs added one more field goal, and Auburn did drive down the field on the Arkansas backups in the final minute. Camden Brown caught a 49-yard pass, and Jarquez Hunter scored with 4 seconds left in the game, but it mercifully ended in front of an empty stadium right after that.

FINAL STATS

PLAY OF THE GAME

It was the worst of times, but at least we got to see Tank do Tank things. We’re linking it twice because THAT’S ALL THERE IS.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Tank Bigsby was the guy again in a game where not much happened for Auburn. he had 100 all-purpose yards and the Tigers’ lone touchdown on his 41-yard jaunt in the first half.

UP NEXT

This could get real awkward if we end up taking Mississippi State’s AD, because we go play the Bulldogs next weekend in Starkville. We might have an interim coach there as well, but the Tigers will kick at MSU at 6:30 pm CST on ESPN2.