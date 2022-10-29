SNAP JUDGMENTS: Arkansas 41, Auburn 27

SNAP JUDGMENTS
-Will McLaughlin
**** Bryan Harsin
-James Jones
If Auburn leadership has any respect for the history & prestige of this football program they won’t let Bryan Harsin back on campus tomorrow.
-AU Nerd
-AU Chief
Another disaster of a game. This program is cratering. The administration is just watching.
-Josh Dub
If this is the price for Baye Fall, so be it.
-Ryan Sterritt
This thread:
To everyone that tweeted at me that Harsin is the coach and that he should be supported pic.twitter.com/aqIAs9w1S0— JUST WATCHing (@JoshuaBBlack) October 29, 2022
-Josh Black
Snap: me in half so I don’t have to watch this guy coach ever again.
-Thomas Northcutt
if only there was more support in February for Harsin, then he would have had the team prepared even a little bit today. And would have been able to take recruiting more seriously. And have been competent at his job.
-Son of Crow
-Jack Condon
Loading comments...