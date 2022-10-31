OPEN THREAD: BRYAN HARSIN FIRED

We knew it was coming. Auburn got rid of Bryan Harsin just now after the loss to Arkansas. And at Ole Miss. This also comes after the loss to Georgia. And after the blown loss against LSU. Auburn led 17-0, and seemed to be in full control before letting the Bayou Bengals get back into it. Oh, and watching Missouri shoot itself in the foot with the most basic of football plays to allow Auburn to win. And getting blown out by Penn State. And only putting up 24 on San Jose State. And now we’re back in FlightTracker mode, baby!

Auburn has fired Bryan Harsin but Auburn’s press release doesn’t even mention his name pic.twitter.com/IMJqBIewBY — Bryan Matthews (@BMattAU) October 31, 2022

Some targets to think of at this time:

Lane Kiffin

Do we want someone who would absolutely annoy the crap out of Nick Saban and Kirby Smart? Yessir. Do we want someone who has at least a little bit of offensive inspiration left in him? Yessir. Lane would be the kind of guy who could bring in a bunch of transfer portal guys, recruit some top-flight skill position dudes, and maybe curb the offensive line issues we’ve been having.

Word is that Lane was interested in the job in the past, and I’m sure that he would consider Auburn a better job than Ole Miss. If we were able to Pine Box the Rebels again, it would be pretty funny.

Mark Stoops

If Auburn is a better job than Ole Miss, it’s definitely a better job than Kentucky. Stoops has been in Lexington for a decade now, and he’s the winningest coach in UK history. He’s not married to any sort of offense, brings in NFL dudes to coordinate things, and has the offensive line to bully people.

Plus, he would come to a school where the football program and basketball program like to live in harmony, and you’ve got a guy who promotes every other sport as the King of Auburn in Bruce Pearl.

Jeff Grimes

He’s been here before as Gene Chizik’s offensive line coach, and he recruited every lineman on the 2013 team, and every lineman on the 2019 LSU team. Supreme recruiter and evaluator of talent, and he’s got an offense that works. Rebuild the offensive line here, upgrade the talent, and then be in a prime position with a strong team when Saban inevitably ascends in a few years.

Deion Sanders

Just the chaos scenario. He’s a great recruiter, and would likely bring last year’s top-ranked player with him. We’d have our own insurance-sponsored head coach to antagonize Nick Saban, but we don’t know much about how he would fare in the FBS, let alone the SEC.

Either way, hiring him would get Auburn endless publicity and we’d be in the media spotlight. Whatever gets the eyeballs, I guess.

(But for real, I might actually want to enjoy the Vegas wedding and crazy short but exciting marriage that this would produce).

NOT HIRING

Hugh Freeze

We don’t want a head coach who sends DMs to guys on Twitter when they say things about him.

Urban Meyer

Just no.

Who do you want? Comment below!