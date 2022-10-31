BOOM! Roasted!! - Week 9: How Its Made

How are we my beautiful readers? Not fantastic? Well that is to be expected. This weekend really…well…it wasn’t the best as far as the full slate of college football goes. That said, I have been asked before how I do this article. Do you go to a sports bar and watch as many games as possible, do you just wing it, is your office like a SAW horror movie with eye clamps and electric prods incase you fall asleep for Pac-12 After Dark?

Those questions aside, I decided to pull back the curtain juuuust a little. Well that, and because there really wasn’t a ton I could make a coherent funny article about, so we are going to do a Stream of Consciousness, where I type up my notes from the day and share the ideas I wrote down. So we will see how this goes…in the ROASTED!

STREAM OF CONSCIOUSNESS

PRE-GAMEDAY

Apparently they are going to try and play this...keep an eye on it

(Toledo won 27-24...fog burned off)

MORNING WINDOW

-Miami at Virginia

This feels like it could be useful

VIRGINIA FANS ARE HYPED TO PLAY MIAMI pic.twitter.com/K1jsMWuteq — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 29, 2022

Drive Chart – 10 punts in the 1st half total

Including…this one by UVA from the Miami 38…

The lovely punt from the 38 yard line of UVA. pic.twitter.com/xvKnjxp85V — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 29, 2022

Not sure what I can do this but I know I can do something

The most action we've had in Charlottesville today.#MiamivsUVA pic.twitter.com/cTDtpjFzQV — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) October 29, 2022

And this

If this isn’t in their Media Guide next year, we riot

End of Regulation

The only way OT should go

DOINK AND IN FOR VIRGINIA!! THEY LEAD 12-9 IN DOUBLE OT!! pic.twitter.com/cUzM7Dlwc0 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 29, 2022

Stupid stupid stupid OT rules end the contest (say contest because this was not a football game)

THE 4 OT WINNER FOR MIAMI!! WHAT A GAME!! pic.twitter.com/SzbtZpDxzn — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 29, 2022

-Georgia Tech @ FSU

Just refreshing

Florida State's goal line offense has been special this season pic.twitter.com/BGJMzuigL4 — PSC Highlights (@psc_highlights) October 29, 2022

This feels about right

Hang it in the Louver

(FSU dominated 41-16...lame)

-Ohio State @ Penn State

Pat Dye and Bahr just lost their minds seeing this in that big film room in the sky

And they used it again on 4th and 2

Correction…they used it MULTIPLE TIMES

(Ohio State won 44-31...meh)

AFTERNOON WINDOW

-Florida vs Georgia

About right, example of Georgia profiting from that goat they sacrificed

(Georgia won by 22 but didn’t cover...really lame)

-BERT @ Nebraska

Nice

You need to talk to your children

The Fighting Illini's first 7-1 start since 2001 @IlliniFootball pic.twitter.com/Fz5mH7ghan — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 29, 2022

-Northwestern @ Iowa

No punts for Iowa…

Iowa is up 13-0 in the first half and you may think that’s not really Sicko. But get this Iowa hasn’t punted in the first half. pic.twitter.com/ZYXszOU9k4 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 29, 2022

Anish going all in on the Sickos

"....to the dismay of the Sickos, he was on the bench the entire first half" pic.twitter.com/agChQrE1rg — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) October 29, 2022

Now he is just pandering

Halloween Costume Alert

Now I feel responsible for this pic.twitter.com/NK8Y5NEWPd — Jason Kirk (@thejasonkirk) October 29, 2022

Northwestern is still alive in the B1G West…I think

EVENING WINDOW

-Kentucky @ Tennessee

Ok this is damn cool

Smokey doing is best to be like Aubie

https://twitter.com/nocontextcfb/status/1586497862870831104?s=20&t=5jDiSCpoK_dLwFXIHh5JQA

Will Levis doing his best to not throw a pick…spoiler, it didn’t work

This is what dedication looks like. It also show a deranged mind.

(Tennessee got after it 44-6)

So that’s how I do it, then I go through and add the funny usually on Sunday evening and add a little Monday mornings.

So what did I miss? Feel free to share what you thought or add in your own lines to the items above and I promise we will be back at full strength next week.

Until then..all....hail....